Don't want to see Lionel Messi in Premier League, says Liverpool's Andy Robertson

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Don't want to see Lionel Messi in Premier League, says Liverpool's Andy RobertsonLiverpool left-back Andy Robertson has said he is not keen on seeing Lionel Messi arrive in the Premier League. Messi told FC Barcelona last week he wanted to leave and the two parties are in dispute over the terms of his contract. Related Stories...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Messi expected to move to PL, not PSG'

'Messi expected to move to PL, not PSG' 04:16

 PSG are not expected to move for Lionel Messi and they expect him in the Premier League, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson on Transfer Talk.

Jorge Messi arrives for talks with lawyers [Video]

Jorge Messi arrives for talks with lawyers

Lionel Messi's father and agent Jorge Messi avoids questions from the media as he arrives to speak with lawyers regarding his son's request to leave Barcelona.

Messi's brother Rodrigo joins talks with lawyers [Video]

Messi's brother Rodrigo joins talks with lawyers

Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo joins his father and lawyers to discuss the Barcelona forward's request to leave the club.

Barcelona's 700m euro release clause not valid, says Messi's father

 Lionel Messi's father and agent tells La Liga that the 700m euro (£624m) release clause in the forward's Barcelona contract is not valid.
Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign [Video]

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign

Famous football players, managers and fans have spoken about their experienceswith mental health as part of a campaign launched by the Duke of Cambridge. Ina series of videos for Prince William's Heads Up campaign, Premier Leaguestars Jesse Lingard Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Andy Robertson spoke aboutthe challenges of fame and loneliness, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Kloppsaid he needed help to share the emotional burden of leading the PremierLeague champions during lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge has players sign a ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’ [Video]

The Duke of Cambridge has players sign a ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’

A short film has been released to celebrate the entire football industryuniting to sign the landmark ‘Mentally Healthy Football Declaration’, as partof the Heads Up campaign, to lose stigma around talking about mental health.Players and managers including Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Andy Robertson,John McGinn, Steph Houghton and Danny Rose, as well as senior leaders of UKfootball, all signed the Declaration on a video call with the Duke earlierthis month. This comes ahead of the ‘Heads Up FA Cup Final’ on 1st Augustwhich will see the Final dedicated to the issue of mental health. Thedeclaration will see governing bodies, leagues and organisations from acrossUK football recognising that mental health is as important as physical health,and committing to embedding a mentally healthy culture across the game.

Four Liverpool players on PFA award list

 Four Liverpool players are on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year.
Luis Suarez agrees terms with Juventus

 Luis Suarez has agreed personal terms with Juventus as he nears an exit from Barcelona, Marca reports. The former Liverpool forward has been deemed surplus to..
Liverpool: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Liverpool: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Liverpool's 2020-21 season, as Klopp's men look to retaintheir first title in 30 years. They surged to the title with 99 points andwill be hard to stop again this season.

Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal [Video]

Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley. Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup against Chelseaearlier this month and produced a superb strike to give Arsenal an early leadagainst the Premier League champions.

Sale's Tuilagi to play against former side Leicester for first time

 Team news as Leicester host Sale in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Welford Road (15:00 BST).
Rodrigo, Werner, Torres - how did new Premier League signings do in Nations League?

 A host of new Premier League players were on show as Spain and Germany drew 1-1 in the Nations League - but what did we learn about them?
Premier League terminates £564m China TV rights deal

 The Premier League terminates its contract with its licensee in China - its most lucrative overseas television rights territory - with immediate effect.
Bale open to Premier League return but Real 'making it difficult' to leave

 Wales forward Gareth Bale says he would be open to a return to the Premier League - but Real Madrid are making it "difficult" for him to leave.
Suarez agrees deal with Juventus - Balague

 Barcelona forward Luis Suarez agrees to join Juventus, reports BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague.
