Don't want to see Lionel Messi in Premier League, says Liverpool's Andy Robertson
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has said he is not keen on seeing Lionel Messi arrive in the Premier League. Messi told FC Barcelona last week he wanted to leave and the two parties are in dispute over the terms of his contract. Related Stories...
