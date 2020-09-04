Global  
 

Kosovo, Serbia normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel

WorldNews Friday, 4 September 2020
Kosovo, Serbia normalize economic ties, gesture to IsraelWASHINGTON (AP) — Serbia and Kosovo announced Friday that they have normalized economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered discussions that also include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and Pristina recognizing Israel. After two days of meetings with Trump administration officials, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to attract investment and create jobs. The White House announcement provided President Donald Trump with a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election and furthers his administration’s...
