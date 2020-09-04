|
Kosovo, Serbia normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Serbia and Kosovo announced Friday that they have normalized economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered discussions that also include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and Pristina recognizing Israel. After two days of meetings with Trump administration officials, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to attract investment and create jobs. The White House announcement provided President Donald Trump with a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election and furthers his administration’s...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Serbia Country in the Balkans
National security adviser hails "remarkable" Serbia-Kosovo agreementPresident Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell and Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Mr. Trump..
CBS News
WH touts brokered deal between Serbia, KosovoThe White House is touting the U.S. brokered deal that has led Serbia and Kosovo to normalize economic ties as part of broader agreement that includes Israel...
USATODAY.com
Serbia and Kosovo normalize economic ties in U.S.-brokered dealIsrael and Kosovo agreeing to mutual recognition.
CBS News
Serbia, Kosovo form economic ties, nod to IsraelPresident Donald Trump announced Friday that Serbia and Kosovo have normalized economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks that include Belgrade moving its..
USATODAY.com
Belgrade Capital of Serbia
Montenegro's Ruling DPS Party Narrowly Wins Parliamentary Vote, State Election Commission SaysBELGRADE (Reuters) - The pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic was narrowly ahead of Montenegro's... ......
WorldNews
Protesters rally against Serbian President
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:13Published
Serbia: Fifth night of anti-Vučić protests in Belgrade but no trouble reported
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:11Published
Kosovo partially recognised state in the Balkans
Israel Country in Western Asia
Drone Made It Rain Weed: Tel Aviv
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Scotland frustrated by Israel at HampdenScotland were denied a fourth straight victory and a winning start to their Nations League campaign with a frustrating draw against Israel.
BBC News
Aleksandar Vučić President of Serbia
Violent Clashes as Hundreds Try to Storm Serbian Parliament
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57Published
Avdullah Hoti Kosovan politician
Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions
Mystery of 'magnificent palace' found in JerusalemOrnate remains were neatly buried about 2,500 years ago, but it is not known why.
BBC News
Does Trump really want a new deal with Iran?US President Donald Trump used his Republican party’s convention speech on August 27 to shower himself with accolades on his foreign policy accomplishments,..
WorldNews
Rep. Castro: Pompeo's speech a sign of corruptionRep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chair of a House subcommittee, is investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated the Hatch Act by speaking at the..
USATODAY.com
Pristina Capital of Kosovo
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this