You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources EU 'back in the driver's seat' as Serbia-Kosovo talks resume



Serbia-Kosovo deal: Can Brussels succeed where the White House failed?View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:52 Published on July 17, 2020 Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president



President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this