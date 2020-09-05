|
Taliban say negotiating team in Qatar for Afghan peace talks
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The Taliban's negotiating team has arrived in Qatar, a spokesman said on Saturday, in a sign that long-delayed peace talks with the Afghan government are inching closer to starting. A date for the talks, to be hosted in Doha, has not been set but the warring sides...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Qatar Sheikhdom on the west coast of the Persian Gulf
AP Top Stories September 11 AHere's the latest for Friday September 11th: Trump and Biden to attend September 11th events; At least 10 known dead in Northern California wildfire; Oregon..
USATODAY.com
Trump: Pompeo traveling to Taliban, Afghan government talksSecretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official British..
WorldNews
Some states oppose release of ‘a few’ Taliban; all others freed, says KabulKABUL: The Afghan government said on Thursday it had released 400 Taliban prisoners under an exchange deal with the militants, except for “a few” opposed by..
WorldNews
Afghan Peace Negotiators To Fly To Qatar As More Taliban Prisoners FreedKABUL -- Afghan officials say the government is dispatching a delegation to Qatar ahead of long-delayed peace talks after authorities pressed ahead with the..
WorldNews
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Along with Finishing The 9/11 Investigation Into A Presidential Autocracy, Do We Need A Covid-19 Commission?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..
WorldNews
Moria camp: Afghan family helpless after fleeing Lesbos fireTalibshah Hosseini ran with his family as fire engulfed the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island.
BBC News
Afghan peace talks to go ahead despite prisoner release confusionThe much delayed intra-Afghan talks are set to begin on Saturday, the Afghan government and the Taliban have both confirmed. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo..
WorldNews
Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan
China's BRI under threat after Pakistan Taliban reunificationPakistan Taliban's recent reunification of various breakaway factions will pose threats to projects linked to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in..
IndiaTimes
Taliban peace talks: What to expect from the new round?Afghans hope they will finally move towards peace after a prisoner release paves the way for talks.
BBC News
Doha Capital of Qatar
US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute 'gone on too long'
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
