Taliban say negotiating team in Qatar for Afghan peace talks

Saturday, 5 September 2020
Taliban say negotiating team in Qatar for Afghan peace talksThe Taliban's negotiating team has arrived in Qatar, a spokesman said on Saturday, in a sign that long-delayed peace talks with the Afghan government are inching closer to starting. A date for the talks, to be hosted in Doha, has not been set but the warring sides...
Qatar Qatar Sheikhdom on the west coast of the Persian Gulf

AP Top Stories September 11 A

 Here's the latest for Friday September 11th: Trump and Biden to attend September 11th events; At least 10 known dead in Northern California wildfire; Oregon..
USATODAY.com

Trump: Pompeo traveling to Taliban, Afghan government talks

 Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official British..
WorldNews

Some states oppose release of ‘a few’ Taliban; all others freed, says Kabul

 KABUL: The Afghan government said on Thursday it had released 400 Taliban prisoners under an exchange deal with the militants, except for “a few” opposed by..
WorldNews

Afghan Peace Negotiators To Fly To Qatar As More Taliban Prisoners Freed

 KABUL -- Afghan officials say the government is dispatching a delegation to Qatar ahead of long-delayed peace talks after authorities pressed ahead with the..
WorldNews

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Along with Finishing The 9/11 Investigation Into A Presidential Autocracy, Do We Need A Covid-19 Commission?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Most people around the world still doubt the official story of the 9/11 attacks. For example, did a man in a cave..
WorldNews

Moria camp: Afghan family helpless after fleeing Lesbos fire

 Talibshah Hosseini ran with his family as fire engulfed the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island.
BBC News

Afghan peace talks to go ahead despite prisoner release confusion

 The much delayed intra-Afghan talks are set to begin on Saturday, the Afghan government and the Taliban have both confirmed. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo..
WorldNews

Taliban Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan

China's BRI under threat after Pakistan Taliban reunification

 Pakistan Taliban's recent reunification of various breakaway factions will pose threats to projects linked to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in..
IndiaTimes

Taliban peace talks: What to expect from the new round?

 Afghans hope they will finally move towards peace after a prisoner release paves the way for talks.
BBC News

Doha Doha Capital of Qatar

US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute 'gone on too long' [Video]

US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute 'gone on too long'

On a visit to Doha, American special envoy Brian Hook says Qatar blockade continues to 'harm shared regional interests'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 00:57

Afghan govt begins releasing last Taliban prisoners [Video]

Afghan govt begins releasing last Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has begun releasing the last Taliban prisoners from a final batch of 400 who the militants want freed before they agree to start peace negotiations, a security agency spokesman..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:07
Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners [Video]

Afghan president backs release of 400 Taliban prisoners

Their release has been a pre-condition for the armed group to hold peace talks with the government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:04
Afghan president agrees Taliban prisoner release [Video]

Afghan president agrees Taliban prisoner release

President Ghani's statement comes after Afghan grand assembly passed a resolution on Sunday morning.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:50

Related news from verified sources

Taliban say peace talks with Afghan team to start Saturday

 The long-awaited peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government's negotiating team are to begin on Saturday in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, the...
Japan Today Also reported by •BBC NewsFT.comHinduCBC.caJerusalem Post

Afghanistan- 'Ceasefire' focal point of Taliban peace talks

 (MENAFN - Afghanistan Times) AT News KABUL: The government negotiating team will more concentrate on the cease fire in talks with Taliban ex...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •FT.comWorldNews

Afghan Vice President Injured With Bomb Attack Ahead of Historic Peace Talks With Taliban Insurgent Group

Afghan Vice President Injured With Bomb Attack Ahead of Historic Peace Talks With Taliban Insurgent Group The vice president of Afghanistan, Amurallah Salleh, was the target of a bombing in Kabul which killed at least ten people and wounded 15 others. The attack...
HNGN Also reported by •FT.comMENAFN.com

