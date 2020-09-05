Global  
 

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Defence secretary trying to pay off Iran tank debt to speed up release

Saturday, 5 September 2020
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Defence secretary trying to pay off Iran tank debt to speed up releaseThe government is seeking ways to pay off a 40-year-old debt to Iran over tanks that were never delivered in a bid to pave the way for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release from prison. Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, made the admission for the first time in a letter sent to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyers and seen by The Guardian. The British-Iranian dual national has been detained in Iran since 2016. Although the Iranian authorities have not publicly stated the controversial £400m debt is behind the stand-off, experts have long believed Britain’s refusal to settle the deal has made negotiations more difficult. The complex dispute dates back to the 1970s, when the Shah of Iran ordered...
Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published
News video: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Faces Fresh Charge, Iran State Media Reports

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Faces Fresh Charge, Iran State Media Reports 00:21

 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Faces Fresh Charge, Iran State Media Reports

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe British-Iranian dual citizen, journalist

Iran court brings new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, sparking UK outrage

 (CNN)The British government has condemned an Iranian court's decision to bring new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker..
WorldNews

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'to face new charge and trial in Iran'

 The British-Iranian woman is nearing the end of her five-year jail sentence for spying, which she denies.
BBC News

Ben Wallace (politician) British Conservative politician

Defence Secretary pays tribute to veterans on VJ Day 75 [Video]

Defence Secretary pays tribute to veterans on VJ Day 75

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has paid tribute to WW2 veterans as he attended the national service of remembrance marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published
Defence Secretary defends quarantine [Video]

Defence Secretary defends quarantine

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has defended the introduction of new quarantine restrictions on some travellers arriving in the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Ben Walllace lays wreath to mark VJ Day 75th Anniversary [Video]

Ben Walllace lays wreath to mark VJ Day 75th Anniversary

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has laid a wreath at the Cenotaph to mark the 75th anniversay of VJ Day. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published
Defence Secretary lays wreath for VJ Day [Video]

Defence Secretary lays wreath for VJ Day

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace lays a wreath at the Cenotaph on Whitehall,central London, to commemorate the fallen soldiers and veterans of the SecondWorld War on VJ Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

The Guardian British national daily newspaper


Richard Ratcliffe calls on UK Government to 'be brave' in fight to free Nazanin [Video]

Richard Ratcliffe calls on UK Government to 'be brave' in fight to free Nazanin

The husband of jailed British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hasappealed to UK officials to insist on being allowed to attend her second trialwhen it begins in Tehran on Sunday. Richard..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
U.S. will do everything it can to enforce U.N. sanctions on Iran -Pompeo [Video]

U.S. will do everything it can to enforce U.N. sanctions on Iran -Pompeo

The United States will do everything it can to enforce United Nations sanctions on Iran if they are violated, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday following the U.S. move to restore all U.N...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:46Published

New charges show Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe held for political leverage – husband

 New charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are further evidence she is being held for “political leverage” amid a multimillion pound dispute between...
Belfast Telegraph

British-Iranian Woman Held for Years in Tehran Faces Fresh Charges

 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested while visiting family in 2016. Her case, widely criticized as politically motivated, has further strained the tense...
NYTimes.com


