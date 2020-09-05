|
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Defence secretary trying to pay off Iran tank debt to speed up release
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The government is seeking ways to pay off a 40-year-old debt to Iran over tanks that were never delivered in a bid to pave the way for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release from prison. Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, made the admission for the first time in a letter sent to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyers and seen by The Guardian. The British-Iranian dual national has been detained in Iran since 2016. Although the Iranian authorities have not publicly stated the controversial £400m debt is behind the stand-off, experts have long believed Britain’s refusal to settle the deal has made negotiations more difficult. The complex dispute dates back to the 1970s, when the Shah of Iran ordered...
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe British-Iranian dual citizen, journalist
Iran court brings new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, sparking UK outrage(CNN)The British government has condemned an Iranian court's decision to bring new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker..
WorldNews
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'to face new charge and trial in Iran'The British-Iranian woman is nearing the end of her five-year jail sentence for spying, which she denies.
BBC News
