India becomes third country to pass 4 million COVID-19 cases

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
India becomes third country to pass 4 million COVID-19 casesNew Delhi: India has become the world’s third country to pass four million coronavirus infections, setting a new record daily surge cases on Saturday as the crisis shows no sign of peaking. The 86,432 new cases took India to 4,023,179 infections, third behind the United States which has more than 6.3 million and just...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Indian hospital overcrowded as COVID-19 cases soar

Indian hospital overcrowded as COVID-19 cases soar 00:48

 Footage shows an overcrowded hospital in New Delhi, India, on August 30, as the country battles surging numbers of Covid-19 patients. The video was recorded at the government-run Safdarjung Hospital. The filmer said that doctors are ''giving priority to coronavirus patients''. He added: ''The...

