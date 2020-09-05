Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sonny Bill Williams returns to Australian rugby league

WorldNews Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Sonny Bill Williams returns to Australian rugby leagueSYDNEY (AP) — Former All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams made his much-hyped return to the National Rugby League on Saturday, a limited 14-minute playing stint helping his Sydney Roosters to beat the Canberra Raiders 18-6. He was hit hard by Raiders player Dunamis Lui on his first involvement in the second half, but still managed to get an offload pass to halfback Luke Keary and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sonny Bill Williams Sonny Bill Williams New Zealand rugby player and heavyweight boxer


New Zealand national rugby union team New Zealand national rugby union team men's rugby union team of New Zealand


National Rugby League National Rugby League Australasian rugby league football competition


Canberra Raiders Canberra Raiders Australian rugby league football club


Sydney Roosters Sydney Roosters Rugby League club based in Sydney, Australia


Luke Keary Luke Keary Australian rugby league footballer


Dunamis Lui Australian rugby league footballer


Related videos from verified sources

Tomkins: It's good to be back [Video]

Tomkins: It's good to be back

Sam Tomkins marked his return to action with a man-of-the-match performances in Catalans' thrashing of Wakefield.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:17Published
Watson's Devils return with a bang [Video]

Watson's Devils return with a bang

Red Devils boss Ian Watson heaps praise on his side after convincing 54-18 win over Hull FC.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:29Published
'Getting back to playing gave me motivation' [Video]

'Getting back to playing gave me motivation'

Jonny Lomax of St Helens says lockdown gave him a chance to spend time with his young family but that he has also been training hard ahead of the sport's return this weekend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Sonny Bill makes triumphant return to NRL

 Cross-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams added another chapter to his incredible career, coming off the bench to make a winning return on his third stint in...
News24

Rugby league: Roosters' James Tedesco expects big things from Sonny Bill Williams' NRL return

Rugby league: Roosters' James Tedesco expects big things from Sonny Bill Williams' NRL return Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco is relishing the NRL return of Sonny Bill Williams.Roosters star recruit Williams is set to end his 2171-day NRL hiatus on...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this

AP_Sports

AP Sports Sonny Bill Williams returns to Australian rugby league https://t.co/hkPxBSrwIK 4 hours ago

NA70_PTI

THANK YOU JINNAH RT @fitty9th: He's back, Sonny Bill Williams,ex Kiwi league player, ex All Black Rugby World Cup winner, twice, Boxing Champion, 35yo retur… 12 hours ago

fitty9th

Fitty9th He's back, Sonny Bill Williams,ex Kiwi league player, ex All Black Rugby World Cup winner, twice, Boxing Champion,… https://t.co/aHlGDPrG5p 14 hours ago

bet365_aus

bet365_aus Sonny Bill Williams returns! Coming off the bench, he's $21 to score the last try of the match and $3.60 to score a… https://t.co/rlLOTUnM9h 14 hours ago

IOL

IOL News .@SonnyBWilliams opens the latest chapter in his long career when he returns to Australia's @NRL on Saturday. He'll… https://t.co/4gDNo4jz9z 2 days ago

IOLsport

IOL Sport .@SonnyBWilliams opens the latest chapter in his long career when he returns to Australia's @NRL on Saturday. He'll… https://t.co/VxDSgY89TJ 2 days ago

rugby_ie

The42.ie Rugby The cross-code superstar returns to Australian rugby league this weekend. https://t.co/oew85EAYwz 2 days ago

itsfunnyrugby

Funny Rugby League RT @SeriousAboutRL: 🇦🇺 NRL line-ups revealed for Round 17 🐓 Sonny Bill Williams to make NRL return ⚫️ Fijian giant returns for Panthers 🐰… 5 days ago