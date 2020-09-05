Sonny Bill Williams returns to Australian rugby league
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () SYDNEY (AP) — Former All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams made his much-hyped return to the National Rugby League on Saturday, a limited 14-minute playing stint helping his Sydney Roosters to beat the Canberra Raiders 18-6. He was hit hard by Raiders player Dunamis Lui on his first involvement in the second half, but still managed to get an offload pass to halfback Luke Keary and...
Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco is relishing the NRL return of Sonny Bill Williams.Roosters star recruit Williams is set to end his 2171-day NRL hiatus on... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The Age
Tweets about this
AP Sports Sonny Bill Williams returns to Australian rugby league https://t.co/hkPxBSrwIK 4 hours ago
THANK YOU JINNAH RT @fitty9th: He's back, Sonny Bill Williams,ex Kiwi league player, ex All Black Rugby World Cup winner, twice, Boxing Champion, 35yo retur… 12 hours ago
Fitty9th He's back, Sonny Bill Williams,ex Kiwi league player, ex All Black Rugby World Cup winner, twice, Boxing Champion,… https://t.co/aHlGDPrG5p 14 hours ago
bet365_aus Sonny Bill Williams returns! Coming off the bench, he's $21 to score the last try of the match and $3.60 to score a… https://t.co/rlLOTUnM9h 14 hours ago
IOL News .@SonnyBWilliams opens the latest chapter in his long career when he returns to Australia's @NRL on Saturday. He'll… https://t.co/4gDNo4jz9z 2 days ago
IOL Sport .@SonnyBWilliams opens the latest chapter in his long career when he returns to Australia's @NRL on Saturday. He'll… https://t.co/VxDSgY89TJ 2 days ago
The42.ie Rugby The cross-code superstar returns to Australian rugby league this weekend.
https://t.co/oew85EAYwz 2 days ago
Funny Rugby League RT @SeriousAboutRL: 🇦🇺 NRL line-ups revealed for Round 17
🐓 Sonny Bill Williams to make NRL return
⚫️ Fijian giant returns for Panthers
🐰… 5 days ago