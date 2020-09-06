|
Anita Hill backs Biden, despite his 'mistakes' in handled her testimony during the Clearance Thomas hearings
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
"Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past," Hill said Biden "should be elected in November."
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden’s China JourneyAs a United States senator, he spoke of transforming China through trade. As a presidential candidate two decades later, he denounces it as a “dictatorship.”
NYTimes.com
CBS News Battleground Tracker: National, Wisconsin contests steady amid protestsNew CBS News poll finds Biden's margins over Trump are the same nationwide and in battleground state of Wisconsin.
CBS News
Prominent veterans demand apology from Trump after allegations of insulting remarksJoe Biden and prominent veterans are demanding President Trump apologize after an article in The Atlantic alleged that the President made disparaging remarks..
CBS News
Polls show Americans learning toward Biden on issues that worry themJoe Biden is slamming President Trump for his reported remarks on U.S. service members. This comes as a report from The Washington Post explains that based on..
CBS News
Anita Hill Law professor; witness in Clarence Thomas controversy
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this