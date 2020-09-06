Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anita Hill backs Biden, despite his 'mistakes' in handled her testimony during the Clearance Thomas hearings

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
"Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past," Hill said Biden "should be elected in November."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden’s China Journey

 As a United States senator, he spoke of transforming China through trade. As a presidential candidate two decades later, he denounces it as a “dictatorship.”
NYTimes.com

CBS News Battleground Tracker: National, Wisconsin contests steady amid protests

 New CBS News poll finds Biden's margins over Trump are the same nationwide and in battleground state of Wisconsin.
CBS News

Prominent veterans demand apology from Trump after allegations of insulting remarks

 Joe Biden and prominent veterans are demanding President Trump apologize after an article in The Atlantic alleged that the President made disparaging remarks..
CBS News

Polls show Americans learning toward Biden on issues that worry them

 Joe Biden is slamming President Trump for his reported remarks on U.S. service members. This comes as a report from The Washington Post explains that based on..
CBS News

Anita Hill Anita Hill Law professor; witness in Clarence Thomas controversy

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Biden Looks To Be A 'Healer' During Kenosha Visit

 Watch VideoThe Kenosha community is looking to move forward after ten days of turmoil following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. But people say who will best...
Newsy

Trump campaign hits back on Biden's claims of 'K-shaped' economic recovery

 The Trump campaign hit back on Sunday on the Biden camp’s questioning of the economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic – slamming Biden’s handling of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Newsmax

News24.com | OPINION | Why I will not vote for Joe Biden

 Biden is even worse than Obama in his die-hard Zionism - in his support for the apartheid state of Israel, in his categorical disregard for Palestinians. Yes,...
News24 Also reported by •Newsmax

Tweets about this