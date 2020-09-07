Global  
 

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

Monday, 7 September 2020
Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering JapanIn Japan, around 440,000 homes in the southwestern Kyushu region remained without power on Monday morning after the storm passed through, public broadcaster NHK reported. ......
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Japan begins clean-up after Typhoon Haishen leaves 32 people injured

Japan begins clean-up after Typhoon Haishen leaves 32 people injured 01:02

 At least 32 people have been injured after Typhoon Haishen battered south-western Japan.

Powerful Typhoon Haishen batters Busan, South Korea [Video]

Powerful Typhoon Haishen batters Busan, South Korea

Typhoon Haishen made landfall in Ulsan, South Korea on Monday (September 7), bringing strong winds and heavy rain. A compilation of videos filmed by @_TUtt1_FRUtt1, @mini_Dk218 and @Yong_Kl_89 in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:34Published
Typhoon hits Japan with power outages [Video]

Typhoon hits Japan with power outages

Typhoon Haishen drew closer to Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, cutting power and prompting authorities to recommend evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
NZ livestock ship missing in storm off Japan [Video]

NZ livestock ship missing in storm off Japan

Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Cargo ship with 43 crew and 6,000 cows sank off Japan in typhoon: survivor

Cargo ship with 43 crew and 6,000 cows sank off Japan in typhoon: survivor Tokyo (AFP) Sept 3, 2020 A cargo ship carrying 43 crew and about 6,000 cows sank at sea after transmitting a distress signal during a typhoon off Japan,...
Terra Daily Also reported by •BBC News

Desperate search for crew of ship sunk in typhoon off Japan

Desperate search for crew of ship sunk in typhoon off Japan Tokyo (AFP) Sept 3, 2020 Japanese coast guard rescuers searched Thursday for the remaining 42 crew of a ship believed to have sunk in a typhoon, after a lone...
Terra Daily Also reported by •BBC NewsHindu

Strong typhoon sweeping over Japan's Kyushu Island

 Japan’s southern islands are often been hit by mudslides and flooding during typhoon season
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphTerra DailyJapan TodayVOA NewsWorldNews

