|
Reports: China targets press cards for some US media
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China has reportedly suspended full renewal of press accreditation for some journalists at U.S. media outlets in apparent retribution for Washington's targeting of Chinese reporters working in the United States. The moves are the latest manifestation of the deteriorating state of U.S.-China...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
India-China tensions rise amid reports of abductionReports say Chinese troops abducted five Indian civilians, but Beijing is yet comment on the allegation.
BBC News
TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and Zhang YimingByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has long positioned himself as a global internet entrepreneur, largely eschewing Chinese government involvement, but US demands to..
WorldNews
India's tactical responses to Chinese transgression attempts in Ladakh left China stuck in quicksand: EFSASIndia's spirited and tactically sound responses to the Chinese attempts to unilaterally change status quo along the LAC "has left China stuck in a quicksand of..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this