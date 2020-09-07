Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reports: China targets press cards for some US media

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Reports: China targets press cards for some US mediaBEIJING (AP) — China has reportedly suspended full renewal of press accreditation for some journalists at U.S. media outlets in apparent retribution for Washington's targeting of Chinese reporters working in the United States. The moves are the latest manifestation of the deteriorating state of U.S.-China...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

India-China tensions rise amid reports of abduction

 Reports say Chinese troops abducted five Indian civilians, but Beijing is yet comment on the allegation.
BBC News

TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and Zhang Yiming

 ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has long positioned himself as a global internet entrepreneur, largely eschewing Chinese government involvement, but US demands to..
WorldNews

India's tactical responses to Chinese transgression attempts in Ladakh left China stuck in quicksand: EFSAS

 India's spirited and tactically sound responses to the Chinese attempts to unilaterally change status quo along the LAC "has left China stuck in a quicksand of..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

HK media tycoon cleared of criminal intimidation [Video]

HK media tycoon cleared of criminal intimidation

Hong Kong media tycoon and long-time China critic Jimmy Lai was found not guilty of criminal intimidation on Thursday. The pro-democracy activist was also arrested last month under Beijing's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Belarus Continues To Stifle Press Freedom, Revoking Press Licenses Of 15 Reporters [Video]

Belarus Continues To Stifle Press Freedom, Revoking Press Licenses Of 15 Reporters

Nearly three weeks after the controversial re-election of Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, officials are cracking down on journalists even more. CNN reports fifteen Belarusian journalists..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims [Video]

Massive protest held in Dhaka against China's repression of Uighur Muslims

A massive protest was held outside Dhaka Press Club on Friday to condemn the Chinese brutality and suppression against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Autonomous region. Bangladesh Freedom Fighters..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Czech-Book Diplomacy: The Global Implications Of A Czech Visit To Taiwan – Analysis

Czech-Book Diplomacy: The Global Implications Of A Czech Visit To Taiwan – Analysis By Thomas J. Shattuck* (FPRI) -- Channeling President John F. Kennedy’s famous 1963 “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech, President of the Czech Senate Miloš...
Eurasia Review

A negative coronavirus test result will be required to board a flight to China from the US

 All non-Chinese citizens on flights from US to China will need negative coronavirus test results to board, according to China's embassy in the US.
Business Insider Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe requested meeting with Rajnath Singh three times in last 80 days

 In the 4 months long face-off between India and China, the Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe had reportedly requested thrice to meet Defence Minister Rajnath...
Zee News


Tweets about this