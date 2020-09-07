|
MLB power rankings: On his way to superstardom, Tim Anderson leads young White Sox towards postseason
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Shortstop Tim Anderson could win his second consecutive batting title as the Chicago White Sox push for their first postseason berth since 2008.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tim Anderson (baseball) American baseball player
Chicago White Sox Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Chicago, Illinois, United States
Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Robert leads 1st-place White Sox in rally past TwinsMINNEAPOLIS — Luis Robert hit a tying homer in the seventh inning and the go-ahead double in the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox took the AL Central lead into..
WorldNews
Indians talking Mike Clevinger trade with AL Central rival White SoxThe Indians and White Sox are discussing a deal for Mike Clevinger, which could shift the balance of power in a tight AL Central race.
USATODAY.com
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
NBA, NHL, MLB fans sidelined: Will TV subscribers ever get money back after coronavirus shortened seasons?NBA and NHL are well into the postseason. MLB is more than halfway through its abbreviated season. But the sports networks still haven't offered money back to TV..
USATODAY.com
Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
New York Mets pay tribute to former star pitcher
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published
Tweets about this