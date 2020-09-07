Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB power rankings: On his way to superstardom, Tim Anderson leads young White Sox towards postseason

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Shortstop Tim Anderson could win his second consecutive batting title as the Chicago White Sox push for their first postseason berth since 2008.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tim Anderson (baseball) Tim Anderson (baseball) American baseball player


Chicago White Sox Chicago White Sox Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Chicago, Illinois, United States

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75 [Video]

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years old. Seaver, known as "Tom Terrific," won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average over a 20-year career. CNN reports he was a member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," winning the team's first World Series that year. Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Robert leads 1st-place White Sox in rally past Twins

 MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Robert hit a tying homer in the seventh inning and the go-ahead double in the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox took the AL Central lead into..
WorldNews

Indians talking Mike Clevinger trade with AL Central rival White Sox

 The Indians and White Sox are discussing a deal for Mike Clevinger, which could shift the balance of power in a tight AL Central race.
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

NBA, NHL, MLB fans sidelined: Will TV subscribers ever get money back after coronavirus shortened seasons?

 NBA and NHL are well into the postseason. MLB is more than halfway through its abbreviated season. But the sports networks still haven't offered money back to TV..
USATODAY.com
Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies [Video]

Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies

Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published
New York Mets pay tribute to former star pitcher [Video]

New York Mets pay tribute to former star pitcher

Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

pjoebrown

Patrick Brown NBA, NHL, MLB fans sidelined: Will TV subscribers ever get money back after coronavirus shortened seasons?… https://t.co/EgewwXlpXq 1 hour ago

Gatchamank

Gatchamank(コージ) NBA, NHL, MLB fans sidelined: Will TV subscribers ever get money back after coronavirus shortened seasons?… https://t.co/SACJsgcKgx 2 hours ago

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money NBA and NHL are well into the postseason. MLB is more than halfway through its abbreviated season. But the sports n… https://t.co/hp8rqOXWk5 6 hours ago

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money NBA and NHL are well into the postseason. MLB is more than halfway through its abbreviated season. But the sports n… https://t.co/yklXVr7JA3 11 hours ago

ENQSports

Enquirer Sports RT @Enquirer: NBA, NHL, MLB fans sidelined: Will TV subscribers ever get money back after coronavirus shortened seasons? https://t.co/kgi7M… 15 hours ago

Enquirer

Enquirer NBA, NHL, MLB fans sidelined: Will TV subscribers ever get money back after coronavirus shortened seasons? https://t.co/kgi7MH1jCa 15 hours ago

GiftedDre

DeAndre Alexander NBA, NHL, MLB fans sidelined: Will TV subscribers ever get money back after coronavirus shortened seasons?… https://t.co/hGKjSa4Sym 20 hours ago

CtrlAltComputer

Rimauld Batron NBA, NHL, MLB fans sidelined: Will TV subscribers ever get money back after coronavirus shortened seasons? https://t.co/e88IFPyepO 1 day ago