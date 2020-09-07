Wildfire sparked by 'gender reveal' party pyrotechnic device, CAL FIRE says

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires



The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least. According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight. Cal Fire says there were roughly 12,000 lightning strikes over the past week, which started 585 separate fires. Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain the blazes as more and more fires erupt.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970