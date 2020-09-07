Global  
 

Wildfire sparked by 'gender reveal' party pyrotechnic device, CAL FIRE says

Monday, 7 September 2020
Wildfire sparked by 'gender reveal' party pyrotechnic device, CAL FIRE says(KGTV) — Fire officials in California say a brush fire that erupted in San Bernardino County on Saturday was caused by a pyrotechnic device, used at a gender reveal party. The El Dorado Fire ignited just before...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Gender reveal party' sparked California wildfire

'Gender reveal party' sparked California wildfire 01:38

 Officials in California have said that a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a "gender-reveal party" for a baby was behind one of several fires raging throughout the state. Matt Larotonda reports.

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires [Video]

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National Forest. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published
Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California [Video]

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California

Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of firefighters struggle to contain the fires as more emerge. Cal Fire spokesman Steve Kaufman said the hundreds of fires were started by lightning. There were approximately 12,000 lightning strikes that started 585 fires in the state over the past week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires [Video]

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires

The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least. According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight. Cal Fire says there were roughly 12,000 lightning strikes over the past week, which started 585 separate fires. Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain the blazes as more and more fires erupt.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities [Video]

California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Firefighters battle southern California inferno [Video]

Firefighters battle southern California inferno

Steve Russo with the Lakeside Fire District provided a first-hand look as he and his colleagues battle the Valley Fire in California. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40Published

California sets record with 800,000ha burned so far this year

 Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres (800,000ha) in California this year, setting a new state record.Crews battled dozens of growing blazes in..
Strong winds expected in California as record heat fuels wildfires

 The extreme heat in California is making things more difficult for firefighters battling wildfires across the state. The West Coast has broken several records..
Biden campaign enlists teen’s Instagram account for online organizing

The Joe Biden campaign is taking over a popular Instagram account from a teen supporter, who built a huge following..
California Wildfires: Extreme Heat Turns State Into a Furnace

 Fires burning from near the Mexico border to the forests of the Sierra Nevada spread a curtain of smoke over California early on Monday.
California Wildfires Midday Roundup [Video]

California Wildfires Midday Roundup

From dramatic video of the rescue at Shaver Lake to a new fire sparked by fireworks at a gender reveal party, California continues to burn on Labor Day weekend. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (9-7-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:55Published
El Dorado fire explodes and destroys homes in California [Video]

El Dorado fire explodes and destroys homes in California

El Dorado Fire in Yucaipa, California, which was reportedly sparked by a pyrotechnic device, has now burnt more than 7,500 acres, as seen in this footage from September 6. About 21,000 residents..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published
Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnic Device [Video]

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Remain For El Dorado Fire Sparked By Pyrotechnic Device

Firefighters Monday morning continued to battle the El Dorado Fire, which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday at a gender reveal party in Yucaipa, and then exploded to more than 7,000 acres,..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:06Published

California wildfire burn area now larger than state of Rhode Island

 An astonishing 771,00 acres have burned in California, since a rash of thunderstorms sparked hundreds of fires across the state less than a week ago, Cal Fire...
SFGate


