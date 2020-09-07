|
Wildfire sparked by 'gender reveal' party pyrotechnic device, CAL FIRE says
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
(KGTV) — Fire officials in California say a brush fire that erupted in San Bernardino County on Saturday was caused by a pyrotechnic device, used at a gender reveal party. The El Dorado Fire ignited just before...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection agency in California
More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published
Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
California State in the western United States
Firefighters battle southern California inferno
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40Published
California sets record with 800,000ha burned so far this yearWildfires have burned more than 2 million acres (800,000ha) in California this year, setting a new state record.Crews battled dozens of growing blazes in..
New Zealand Herald
Strong winds expected in California as record heat fuels wildfiresThe extreme heat in California is making things more difficult for firefighters battling wildfires across the state. The West Coast has broken several records..
CBS News
Biden campaign enlists teen’s Instagram account for online organizingPhoto by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Joe Biden campaign is taking over a popular Instagram account from a teen supporter, who built a huge following..
The Verge
California Wildfires: Extreme Heat Turns State Into a FurnaceFires burning from near the Mexico border to the forests of the Sierra Nevada spread a curtain of smoke over California early on Monday.
NYTimes.com
San Bernardino County, California County in California, United States
KGTV ABC affiliate in San Diego
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this