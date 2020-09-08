|
Stimulus bill, Michael Cohen's tell-all book, California wildfires: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Senate likely to take up coronavirus stimulus bill, Michael Cohen releases tell-all memoir about Trump and more news to know Tuesday.
Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney
Cohen memoir calls Trump "a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator"Cohen assails Trump as an "organized crime don" who is "guilty of the same crimes" that landed him in prison.
CBS News
Michael Cohen's Trump book: The ex-lawyer's key claimsThe White House insists the "tell-all" book by the president's former lawyer is full of lies.
BBC News
Michael Cohen claims President Trump will do anything to win the 2020 electionMichael Cohen says President Trump is a "liar" and a "cheat" in a damning new tell-all book. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News
Michael Cohen’s Book Says Trump Held ‘Low Opinions of All Black Folks’The president’s former fixer describes him as a mob boss figure who made racist insults, was driven by hatred for President Barack Obama and engaged in..
NYTimes.com
California State in the western United States
CBS Evening News, September 7, 2020Creek Fire among several blazes raging amid California heat wave; Woman hands out messages of kindness to masked-up travelers at Houston airport
CBS News
California pastor holds rally in defiance of COVID guidelinesWorship Pastor Sean Feucht has been holding Christian concerts across the U.S., like one on Sunday, in defiance of social distancing measures aimed at preventing..
CBS News
Wildfires spread in California as oppressive heat wave continuesMore than 2 million acres have burned throughout the state, an all-time record.
CBS News
A Gender-Reveal Celebration Is Blamed for a Wildfire. It Wasn’t the First Time.The El Dorado fire in California ignited as a family was using a “pyrotechnic device” to announce the gender of a new baby, the authorities said.
NYTimes.com
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Trump looms large over campaigns for control of CongressWASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President Donald Trump, as Republicans hitch their fortunes to their..
WorldNews
Democrats divided over 1998 embassy bombing settlementA proposed settlement for the victims of the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania has divided Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations..
WorldNews
10/15: CBSN AMPresident Trump doubts humans causing climate change; Texas Senate Debate
CBS News
Mitt Romney catches backlash for impeachment votePresident Trump and his allies are celebrating the end of the impeachment trial after the Republican majority in the Senate voted to acquit on both charges. The..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump asks 'muffled' Reuters journalist to remove mask
Presidential rivals Trump and Biden spar over Covid-19 vaccineTrump accuses Biden of "reckless rhetoric" while the Democrat questions whether the president can be trusted.
BBC News
Trump Repeats Numerous False Claims In Briefing
Trump Accuses Military Personnel That He Appointed Of Waging Wars To Boost Profits
