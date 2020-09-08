Stimulus bill, Michael Cohen's tell-all book, California wildfires: 5 things to know Tuesday

Trump Accuses Military Personnel That He Appointed Of Waging Wars To Boost Profits



Donald Trump launched an unprecedented public attack against the leadership of the US military. He is accusing them of waging wars to boost the profits of defense manufacturing companies. "I'm not saying the military's in love with me -- the soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970