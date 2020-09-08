Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stimulus bill, Michael Cohen's tell-all book, California wildfires: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Senate likely to take up coronavirus stimulus bill, Michael Cohen releases tell-all memoir about Trump and more news to know Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Cohen (lawyer) Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney

Cohen memoir calls Trump "a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator"

 Cohen assails Trump as an "organized crime don" who is "guilty of the same crimes" that landed him in prison.
CBS News

Michael Cohen's Trump book: The ex-lawyer's key claims

 The White House insists the "tell-all" book by the president's former lawyer is full of lies.
BBC News

Michael Cohen claims President Trump will do anything to win the 2020 election

 Michael Cohen says President Trump is a "liar" and a "cheat" in a damning new tell-all book. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News

Michael Cohen’s Book Says Trump Held ‘Low Opinions of All Black Folks’

 The president’s former fixer describes him as a mob boss figure who made racist insults, was driven by hatred for President Barack Obama and engaged in..
NYTimes.com

California California State in the western United States

CBS Evening News, September 7, 2020

 Creek Fire among several blazes raging amid California heat wave; Woman hands out messages of kindness to masked-up travelers at Houston airport
CBS News

California pastor holds rally in defiance of COVID guidelines

 Worship Pastor Sean Feucht has been holding Christian concerts across the U.S., like one on Sunday, in defiance of social distancing measures aimed at preventing..
CBS News

Wildfires spread in California as oppressive heat wave continues

 More than 2 million acres have burned throughout the state, an all-time record.
CBS News

A Gender-Reveal Celebration Is Blamed for a Wildfire. It Wasn’t the First Time.

 The El Dorado fire in California ignited as a family was using a “pyrotechnic device” to announce the gender of a new baby, the authorities said.
NYTimes.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President Donald Trump, as Republicans hitch their fortunes to their..
WorldNews

Democrats divided over 1998 embassy bombing settlement

 A proposed settlement for the victims of the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania has divided Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations..
WorldNews

10/15: CBSN AM

 President Trump doubts humans causing climate change; Texas Senate Debate
CBS News

Mitt Romney catches backlash for impeachment vote

 President Trump and his allies are celebrating the end of the impeachment trial after the Republican majority in the Senate voted to acquit on both charges. The..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump asks 'muffled' Reuters journalist to remove mask [Video]

Trump asks 'muffled' Reuters journalist to remove mask

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (September 7) asked Reuters journalist Jeff Mason to take off his face mask while asking a question during a news conference at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

Presidential rivals Trump and Biden spar over Covid-19 vaccine

 Trump accuses Biden of "reckless rhetoric" while the Democrat questions whether the president can be trusted.
BBC News
Trump Repeats Numerous False Claims In Briefing [Video]

Trump Repeats Numerous False Claims In Briefing

Trump used a Labor Day press briefing at the White House to give a campaign-style address. In it, he attacked his political opponents, touting the alleged success the US has had. He specifically pointed out his efforts against the coronavirus, reports CNN. He repeated many false and misleading claims along the way. In all, he repeated at least 11 falsehoods and a few more that were misleading or lacked context.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Trump Accuses Military Personnel That He Appointed Of Waging Wars To Boost Profits [Video]

Trump Accuses Military Personnel That He Appointed Of Waging Wars To Boost Profits

Donald Trump launched an unprecedented public attack against the leadership of the US military. He is accusing them of waging wars to boost the profits of defense manufacturing companies. "I'm not saying the military's in love with me -- the soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record [Video]

Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record

US stocks climbed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite extending records. According to Business Insider, both indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday. The rally was partly spurred..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Commentator Bill Press assess the unprecedented election-year landscape [Video]

Commentator Bill Press assess the unprecedented election-year landscape

Progressive commentator Bill Press joins Larry for a look at 2020's unprecedented White House race, Kellyanne Conway's surprise departure from the administration and what impact Michael Cohen's..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 13:06Published
Fight in Congress over economic stimulus bill [Video]

Fight in Congress over economic stimulus bill

It's been about a week since federal coronavirus aid for millions of American ran out, and there's still no coronavirus stimulus bill in sight.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this

wbistuer

Willy Bistuer 🏈🤘 Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys' 'green light' to protest… https://t.co/eLVOIBHG1F 6 minutes ago

SarahLCashman

SarahLCashman The Animals’ Eric Burdon Had the Perfect Response to Trump Using ‘House of the Rising Sun’ #SmartNews https://t.co/WLn1xrTg8H 6 minutes ago

diypotus

DIYPOTUS Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys' 'green light' to protest -… https://t.co/Fwn2gAcgWh 13 minutes ago

BGisBrandonGray

Brandon Gray Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys' 'green light' to protest https://t.co/Noe6Uy6SII 54 minutes ago

qazy7

Gary R Porter Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys' 'green light' to protest. ⁦@EricTrump⁩… https://t.co/qWFzmIvcpP 1 hour ago

Airman511

Airman51 Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys' 'green light' to protest… https://t.co/4ed7hZWkHz 1 hour ago

PilarA17086725

Pilar A. RT @RanmanAZ: Eric tRump says the NFL is dead esp to him because he is a privlidged white guy that doesnt get it! Go figure...... Eric Tru… 1 hour ago

fredafrog2

fred a frog Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys' 'green light' to protest… https://t.co/eVtL3qmZ0X 1 hour ago