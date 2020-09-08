Global  
 

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Ban: PUBG Corporation cuts ties with China's Tencent Games for game distribution in India

DNA Tuesday, 8 September 2020
PUBG Corporation on Tuesday said it has made the decision to no longer authorise the PlayerUnknown`s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India, opening the possibility of the ban being lifted.
