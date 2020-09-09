Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: AstraZeneca halts vaccine trials; Trump accuses NC of politicizing pandemic; Honolulu extends stay-at-home order

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
AstraZeneca puts vaccine trials on hold. Honolulu extends stay-at-home order. Trump accuses North Carolina of politicizing the pandemic. Latest COVID-19 news.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News

AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News 01:21

 With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback. Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been put on hold after a participant had an adverse reaction in the UK....

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 The news about AstraZeneca’s drug came on the same day that the company and others pledged to thoroughly vet any vaccine.
Trials of Oxford coronavirus vaccine on hold after participant suffers adverse reaction

 An Oxford University trial of a coronavirus vaccine has been put on hold due to safety concerns after a trial participant had a serious adverse reaction, in what..
Deputy Chief Medical Officer says AstraZeneca illness 'needs to be investigated'

 Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth has said reports of one patient experiencing an 'adverse reaction' to the COVID-19 vaccine does not necessarily..
Vaccine trial halted after participant has possible adverse reaction

 "This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said.
Trump’s latest attack on Section 230 is really about censoring speech

 One aspect of the 2020 presidential campaign that isn’t much discussed is the fact that both candidates want to end the internet as we know it. Both President..
Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot [Video]

Trump encourages voters to visit polling stations after sending ballot

US President Donald Trump appeared to encourage his supporters to vote twicein the forthcoming November presidential election. Mr Trump was addressing arally in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos [Video]

Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos

In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr to Cohen’s own role in helping to keep racy “personal” photographs of the Falwells from becoming public. Gloria Tso reports

Race for the White House: Trump and Biden run vastly different pandemic campaigns

 North Carolina caps outdoor gatherings at 50 people to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but don't tell that to President Donald Trump. He basked in a..
Terrifying Video as Plane Catches Fire Over Honolulu

 It's one of those moments when your life flashes before your eyes ... a military chartered flight caught fire over the skies of Hawaii, and thankfully the..
J&K: Omar Abdullah says he will vacate govt accomodation in Srinagar by October

 Former Chief Minister and Vice President of the regional National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that he has decided to vacate his official..
Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

 While campaigning in Winston-Salem Tuesday, President Donald Trump used the opportunity to rail against North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is a Democrat. "Your..
Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News [Video]

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..

AstraZeneca Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Study Over Safety Concerns [Video]

AstraZeneca Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Study Over Safety Concerns

A potential COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca was one of two being tested in Chicago, but now, the company has put a temporary hold on its large-scale Phase III trial.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After Patient Becomes Sick [Video]

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After Patient Becomes Sick

Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient suffered a serious side effect or an unrelated illness.

Coronavirus updates: AstraZeneca halts vaccine trials; Trump accuses NC of politicizing pandemic; Honolulu extends stay-at-home order

 AstraZeneca puts vaccine trials on hold. Honolulu extends stay-at-home order. Trump accuses North Carolina of politicizing the pandemic. Latest COVID-19 news.
Pres. Trump Tells North Carolina Voters To Vote Twice

Pres. Trump Tells North Carolina Voters To Vote Twice Watch VideoWhile in North Carolina yesterday, President Trump encouraged his supporters in the state to test the system by voting by mail and in person. The...
2020 Election Live Updates: Biden and Trump Will Travel to Battleground States This Week

 The Biden campaign is ramping up its travel and will head to Michigan. President Trump will visit North Carolina and Florida today and end the week in Nevada.
