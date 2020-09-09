Coronavirus updates: AstraZeneca halts vaccine trials; Trump accuses NC of politicizing pandemic; Honolulu extends stay-at-home order

Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos



In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr to Cohen’s own role in helping to keep racy “personal” photographs of the Falwells from becoming public. Gloria Tso reports

