Four-time champion Vettel to join renamed Aston Martin F1 team

BBC News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is to join the renamed Aston Martin team in Formula 1 next year.
Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point

Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace him.

Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point

Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel set to replace him.

Perez confirms Racing Point departure, paving way for Vettel arrival

 Racing Point's Sergio Perez announces he will leave the Formula 1 team at the end of the season
'F1 should be setting examples' - Vettel says sport faces challenges over future

 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says F1 faces 'big challenges' to secure its future in the context of the world's environmental problems.
Racing Point's Perez says he's leaving at end of F1 season

Racing Point's Perez says he's leaving at end of F1 season

Racing Point's Mexican driver Sergio Perez takes to Twitter to announce he will leave the F1 team at the end of the season.

Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel to race for Aston Martin from 2021 after signing multi-year deal with Racing Point

 Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will drive for Aston Martin next season having signed a multi-year deal with the team. Racing Point are to be rebranded as Aston...
Tost: Vettel can still win 'races and titles'

Tost: Vettel can still win 'races and titles' Sep.10 - Sebastian Vettel is still capable of winning races and titles in Formula 1 after his Ferrari tenure ends in 2020, according to his former boss Franz...
Should I buy Aston Martin stock after Sebastian Vettel signing

Should I buy Aston Martin stock after Sebastian Vettel signing Aston Martin (LON: AML) stock price is trading in a volatile fashion today after the company’s Formula 1 team Racing Point announced a signing of the four-time...
