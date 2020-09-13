Naomi Osaka beats Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Japan's Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth seed, overcame her unseeded opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows. It brought 22-year-old Osaka's haul of tennis major...
Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts....