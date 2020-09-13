Global  
 

Naomi Osaka beats Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam

Sunday, 13 September 2020
Japan's Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth seed, overcame her unseeded opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows. It brought 22-year-old Osaka's haul of tennis major...
