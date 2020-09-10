South Dakota governor takes federal COVID-19 rescue cash, spends $5M of it on tourism ad Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, has come under fire for using millions worth of federal COVID-19 rescue funds — to pay for a tourism advert.



The 30-second ad, designed to draw people to the state at a time when many regions are hoping to keep visitor numbers to a minimum, comes with an eye-watering price tag of $5 million. This will be taken from the state’s total allocation of federal funds, totalling $1.25 billion.



The ad is being run, CBS News reports , right as South Dakota is being hit hard with the virus. The state is now second in the U.S. for new cases per head of population, having emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the past few weeks following a surge linked to an August motorcycle rally. Overall, deaths in the U.S. were approaching 190,000 on Wednesday.







South Dakota: the Land of the Free.



Celebrate what makes America great, and experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/lLBW8538Tj



— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 26, 2020



Governor Noem’s speech at the Republican National Convention features heavily in the new ad, which has already premiered on Fox. In it, she calls the state “a place to safely explore,” owing to the fact that it has “breathtaking landscapes and wide-open spaces.” Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park are pitched as places to visit.



Asked about how appropriate it is to use federal rescue funds to boost tourism, Ian Fury, a spokesperson for the governor, said tourism is crucial for the state’s economic wellbeing.



“That’s how people put food on the table,” he said. Tourism, CBS News reports, is South Dakota’s second-biggest industry, trailing only agriculture.



Among the ad’s critics was Sen. Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls. The Democrat said the ad was more to do with Noem boosting her own profile, and less to do with boosting South Dakota.



“The way to get our economy going again is to address the pandemic,” he said, adding that the governor’s office had previously said it would be using federal funds cautiously.



— with files from Reuters 👓 View full article

