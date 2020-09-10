Global  
 

Fox Sports' Skip Bayless criticizes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for discussing depression

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Skip Bayless questioned Dak Prescott's ability to be a leader after Cowboys QB described depression in offseason over COVID and his brother's death.
Skip Bayless Skip Bayless American sports columnist, author, and television personality


Fox Sports Networks Fox Sports Networks American regional sports networks


Dak Prescott Dak Prescott American football quarterback

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

