Fox Sports' Skip Bayless criticizes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for discussing depression

Less Than 60% Of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe



Fewer than 60% of Americans believe vaccines are safe and effective. That figure is on par with much of Western Europe and is far higher than those in eastern European and Asian nations. According to UPI, the numbers are part of a recent analysis published Thursday in The Lancet. According to experts, the findings are significant, given the global quest for a vaccine against COVID-19. To date, COVID-19 has infected nearly 28 million people globally, including 6.4 million in the United States.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970