2 killed, 6 seriously injured in New Jersey shooting near Rutgers University campus

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
The shooting, which took place in New Brunswick near the Rutgers University campus, has no affiliation with the school or its students, police said.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Multiple Shot At Home Near Rutgers University Off-Campus Housing

Multiple Shot At Home Near Rutgers University Off-Campus Housing 01:35

 Multiple people were shot at a home in New Brunswick, NJ in an area full of off-campus housing for Rutgers University students. It's unclear if any students were shot. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

