Trump’s California visit to spotlight political divides over climate change, coronavirus Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON — Ahead of President WASHINGTON — Ahead of President Trump 's visit to wildfire-ravaged California on Monday, Democrats charged over the weekend that his disregard for basic science had contributed to the worsening annual conflagrations, as well as to the still-uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Trump, meanwhile, seized on the shooting Saturday night of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies to try to portray Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden as weak on law-and-order issues, even as Biden and his running mate , California Sen. Kamala Harris, sharply rejected the notion that such violence should go unpunished. A Western tour that first took Trump to Nevada , where polls give Biden an edge,...


