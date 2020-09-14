Global  
 

Trump’s California visit to spotlight political divides over climate change, coronavirus

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Trump’s California visit to spotlight political divides over climate change, coronavirusWASHINGTON — Ahead of President Trump’s visit to wildfire-ravaged California on Monday, Democrats charged over the weekend that his disregard for basic science had contributed to the worsening annual conflagrations, as well as to the still-uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Trump, meanwhile, seized on the shooting Saturday night of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies to try to portray Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden as weak on law-and-order issues, even as Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, sharply rejected the notion that such violence should go unpunished. A Western tour that first took Trump to Nevada, where polls give Biden an edge,...
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

‘Negligent homicide’: Doctor says Trump fans will die from Nevada rally

 There are about 1,000 chairs set up and none of...
WorldNews

CNN kicks Trump adviser off air after he refuses to address Woodward revelations

 CNN host Jake Tapper abruptly ended his interview with economist Peter Navarro on Sunday after the White House adviser repeatedly failed to answer a question..
WorldNews

Why Trump Is Winning Over Hispanics 

 Florida senator Rick Scott has an advanced degree in winning Hispanic voters as a Republican. It has buoyed him in all his races, mostly recently his victory in..
WorldNews

Trump campaign defends first all-indoor rally in months

 The Trump campaign defended its plans to hold an indoor rally in Nevada on Sunday amid criticism from city officials and others on social media. The president is..
WorldNews

Microsoft says its bid to buy TikTok has been rejected

 Trump issued an executive order​ in August that ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, must sell off its U.S. arm or cease operations in the country within 90 days,..
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

As Wildfires Burn Out of Control, the West Coast Faces the Unimaginable

 Firefighters across California and Oregon are bracing for stronger winds that could partly clear the air — but also fan the flames of uncontrolled blazes.
NYTimes.com

Toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California

 Beaches are being polluted and communities, including the Navy SEALs and Border Patrol, are getting sick from the waste. Lesley Stahl reports.
CBS News

In Visiting a Charred California, Trump Confronts a Scientific Reality He Denies

 A president who has mocked climate change and pushed policies that accelerate it is set to be briefed on the scorched earth and ash-filled skies that experts say..
NYTimes.com

A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California

 Beaches are being polluted and communities, including the Navy SEALs and Border Patrol, are getting sick from the waste. Lesley Stahl reports.
CBS News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

How Kamala Harris’s Immigrant Parents Found a Home, and Each Other, in a Black Study Group

 Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan grew up under British colonial rule on different sides of the planet. They were each drawn to Berkeley, and became part of an..
NYTimes.com

President Trump pushes back on recordings about downplaying coronavirus: "I didn't lie"

 President Trump is denying that he lied about COVID-19 to the public, despite being heard on recordings obtained by the Washington Post admitting the severity of..
CBS News

How Russia's election meddling could backfire on Putin

 (CNN)Fresh allegations of Russian meddling in the upcoming US Presidential election shine a harsh spotlight on the dangerous deadlock between the nuclear-tipped..
WorldNews

Energized by Kamala Harris, South Asian voters may head to the polls in larger numbers

 Asian Americans are the fastest-growing racial ethnic group that can vote, and Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the country.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump likens Biden abortion policy to 'baby execution'

 Donald Trump likened the abortion policies of his 2020 US election rival Democrat Joe Biden to "baby execution" during a campaign stop in Nevada. Mr Trump was..
WorldNews

Michael Bloomberg pledges $100 million to help Biden in Florida

 The $100 million injection of cash will be used to turn out voters for Biden in Florida, a Bloomberg spokesperson said.
CBS News

US election 2020: Bloomberg donates $100m for Biden in Florida

 Donald Trump has hinted he will start spending his own money in the state that could swing the race.
BBC News

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg plans to spend $100 million to help Biden in Florida

 Bloomberg vowed to "do whatever it takes to defeat Trump" after quickly endorsed Biden after spending $1 billion on a failed Democratic primary bid.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump suggests he should get two more terms [Video]

Trump suggests he should get two more terms

Going through a list of grievances about Democrats, the media, and mail-in voting, U.S. President Donald Trump rallied supporters on Saturday (September 12) at an airport outside Reno.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published
Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election [Video]

Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election

Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Nevada its governor and theDemocrats are trying to "rig" the election, after local officials tried toblock public gatherings on his campaign trail due to Covid-19 healthguidelines.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

'The American Dream:' Donald Trump court Latino voters in Las Vegas

 Latinos represent a key voting demographic in battleground states suc as Arizona, Florida and Nevada.
USATODAY.com

