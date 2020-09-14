|
Trump’s California visit to spotlight political divides over climate change, coronavirus
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Ahead of President Trump’s visit to wildfire-ravaged California on Monday, Democrats charged over the weekend that his disregard for basic science had contributed to the worsening annual conflagrations, as well as to the still-uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Trump, meanwhile, seized on the shooting Saturday night of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies to try to portray Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden as weak on law-and-order issues, even as Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, sharply rejected the notion that such violence should go unpunished. A Western tour that first took Trump to Nevada, where polls give Biden an edge,...
