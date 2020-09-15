Global  
 

Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York MetsBillionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, the two sides said in a statement on Monday. Read More ......
0
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steven A. Cohen American hedge fund manager


New York Mets New York Mets Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Queens, New York, United States






