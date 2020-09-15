|
Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, the two sides said in a statement on Monday. Read More ......
Steven A. Cohen American hedge fund manager
New York Mets Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Queens, New York, United States
