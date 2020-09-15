Tennessee Titans win at Denver Broncos as Pittsburgh Steelers beat New York Giants

After missing his first three field goal attempts, Stephen Gostkowski connected on the go-ahead kick with 17 seconds left as the Titans prevailed.

The Titans on Sunday announced they had agreed to terms with former Texans and Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The Giants traded up into 2019 first round to pick Baker, and now they have waived the cornerback awaiting arraignment on four armed robbery charges.

Denver Broncos Prepare For 1st Game Of The Season



The Broncos will take on the Titans in the season opener. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:54 Published 8 hours ago

Todd Fuhrman isn't sure about Big Ben, but bets Steelers will defeat Giants in Week 1 | FOX BET LIVE



Todd Fuhrman and Cousin Sal agree that the Pittsburgh Steelers will defeat the New York Giants in their season opener, but Clay Travis isn't so sure their veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:35 Published 9 hours ago