|
Tennessee Titans win at Denver Broncos as Pittsburgh Steelers beat New York Giants
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Stephen Gostkowski makes a match-winning kick with 17 seconds remaining as Tennessee Titans beat Denver Broncos.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tennessee Titans National Football League franchise in Nashville, Tennessee
Five observations from Tennessee Titans' win over Denver Broncos: Redemption for Stephen GostkowskiAfter missing his first three field goal attempts, Stephen Gostkowski connected on the go-ahead kick with 17 seconds left as the Titans prevailed.
USATODAY.com
Jadeveon Clowney, Titans agree to terms; deal reportedly for one year, $15 millionThe Titans on Sunday announced they had agreed to terms with former Texans and Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
USATODAY.com
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Denver Broncos National Football League franchise in Denver, Colorado
Stephen Gostkowski American football placekicker
New York Giants National Football League franchise in East Rutherford, New Jersey
New York Giants waive DeAndre Baker, parting ways with 2019 first-rounder facing robbery chargesThe Giants traded up into 2019 first round to pick Baker, and now they have waived the cornerback awaiting arraignment on four armed robbery charges.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this