Tennessee Titans win at Denver Broncos as Pittsburgh Steelers beat New York Giants

BBC News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Stephen Gostkowski makes a match-winning kick with 17 seconds remaining as Tennessee Titans beat Denver Broncos.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Ford AM Blitz Week 1- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants

Ford AM Blitz Week 1- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants

 KDKA's Rich Walsh has a preview of the Steelers' Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants.

Five observations from Tennessee Titans' win over Denver Broncos: Redemption for Stephen Gostkowski

 After missing his first three field goal attempts, Stephen Gostkowski connected on the go-ahead kick with 17 seconds left as the Titans prevailed.
Jadeveon Clowney, Titans agree to terms; deal reportedly for one year, $15 million

 The Titans on Sunday announced they had agreed to terms with former Texans and Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
New York Giants waive DeAndre Baker, parting ways with 2019 first-rounder facing robbery charges

 The Giants traded up into 2019 first round to pick Baker, and now they have waived the cornerback awaiting arraignment on four armed robbery charges.
Steelers Hold Sign, Many Giants Kneel For National Anthem

 At least 19 New York Giants players knelt during the playing of the national anthem Monday night.
Giants, Steelers make social justice statements

 Prior to kickoff in the first Monday Night Football game of the season, the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers made anti-racism statements at MetLife...
Roethlisberger shines in return as Steelers stifle Giants on Monday Night Football

 Ben Roethlisberger, who missed the final 14 games last season after elbow surgery, threw for three scores in a 26-16 win over the New York Giants at an empty and...
