Niger: human rights defenders still unjustly detained for more than six months

WorldNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Niger: human rights defenders still unjustly detained for more than six monthsOn 15 September 2020 it will be six months since three human rights defenders were jailed in Niger simply for participating in peaceful protests calling for an investigation into allegations of the misuse of funds by the Ministry of Defence. CIVICUS, Amnesty International, Publish What You Pay (PWYP), Oxfam Niger, Tournons la Page International (TLP) and Front Line Defenders call for the immediate and unconditional release of Moudi Moussa, Halidou Mounkaila and Maikoul Zodi. Over the last eight months we have seen a surge in human rights violations by the Nigerien authorities including intimidation and harassment of human rights activists, defenders and journalists. It is a travesty that...
