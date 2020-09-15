|
Niger: human rights defenders still unjustly detained for more than six months
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
On 15 September 2020 it will be six months since three human rights defenders were jailed in Niger simply for participating in peaceful protests calling for an investigation into allegations of the misuse of funds by the Ministry of Defence. CIVICUS, Amnesty International, Publish What You Pay (PWYP), Oxfam Niger, Tournons la Page International (TLP) and Front Line Defenders call for the immediate and unconditional release of Moudi Moussa, Halidou Mounkaila and Maikoul Zodi. Over the last eight months we have seen a surge in human rights violations by the Nigerien authorities including intimidation and harassment of human rights activists, defenders and journalists. It is a travesty that...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Niger Republic in Western Africa
Severe floods hit 760,000 people in West and Central AfricaNIAMEY (Reuters) – Nigerien student Hachimou Abdou has had to catch a boat to classes since river water swamped his route to university in the capital Niamey..
WorldNews
West African leaders on high-stakes mission to end Mali standoff
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 09:40Published
Front Line Defenders human rights organization in Dublin, Ireland
Amnesty International London-based international human rights organization
Nigeria: Open letter on addressing the toll of Northeast Nigeria’s conflict on childrenIn this open letter to the President, Amnesty International urges the Nigerian government to ensure all children detained in Giwa Barracks, Kainji military base,..
WorldNews
Nigeria: Failure to release report of Presidential Panel a setback for rule of lawResponding to the failure of Nigerian authorities to release report of the Presidential Panel to Review Compliance of the Armed Forces with Human Rights..
WorldNews
Amnesty International accuses Malta of using 'illegal tactics' against migrantsAmnesty International condemned Malta on Tuesday for what it described as "illegal tactics" in the Mediterranean against immigrants making the dangerous crossing..
WorldNews
Civicus organization
Oxfam humanitarian organization
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this