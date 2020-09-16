Global  
 

Coronavirus digest: India confirms over 5 million cases

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Over 5 million people have been infected with coronavirus in India. Germany expects to have a variety of coroanvirus vaccines available in the future. All the latest from DW here.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan

India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan 01:34

 While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha,...

India's coronavirus cases cross 50-lakh mark, active infections almost a million [Video]

India's coronavirus cases cross 50-lakh mark, active infections almost a million

India's coronavirus caseload crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16 after the country reported fresh 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Covid: 1 crore tests jump; 38.5 lakh recoveries; active vs total cases in India [Video]

Covid: 1 crore tests jump; 38.5 lakh recoveries; active vs total cases in India

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said India learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities and was able to "distribute the curve" of coronavirus infection..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:07Published
India elected as the member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women | Oneindia News [Video]

India elected as the member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women | Oneindia News

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women. Union labour ministry said in parliament on Monday that there is no data on migrant deaths so the question..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published

Coronavirus digest: Germany announces new travel warnings for European regions

 The warnings were applied to several regions within France, as Geneva, Prague, and parts of Croatia. Meanwhile, India saw another record daily increase in cases...
Deutsche Welle

India Has Second-Highest Number Of Coronavirus Cases In The World

India Has Second-Highest Number Of Coronavirus Cases In The World Watch VideoIndia now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. The country added more than 90,000 new cases in 24 hours, pushing its...
Newsy Also reported by •NPRSydney Morning HeraldSeattlePI.com

'India has limited COVID-19 cases and deaths per million': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Parliament

 Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday addressed the Monsoon Session 2020 of the Parliament on Day 1 and gave a statement in the Lok Sabha on the...
DNA


