Coronavirus digest: India confirms over 5 million cases

India's coronavirus cases cross 50-lakh mark, active infections almost a million



India's coronavirus caseload crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16 after the country reported fresh 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 16 minutes ago

Covid: 1 crore tests jump; 38.5 lakh recoveries; active vs total cases in India



Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said India learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities and was able to "distribute the curve" of coronavirus infection.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:07 Published 15 hours ago