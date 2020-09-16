Coronavirus digest: India confirms over 5 million cases
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Over 5 million people have been infected with coronavirus in India. Germany expects to have a variety of coroanvirus vaccines available in the future. All the latest from DW here.
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha,...
India's coronavirus caseload crossed the 50-lakh mark on September 16 after the country reported fresh 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health..
Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said India learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities and was able to "distribute the curve" of coronavirus infection..
Watch VideoIndia now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.
Watch VideoIndia now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

The country added more than 90,000 new cases in 24 hours, pushing its...