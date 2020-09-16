Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 drencher, makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast

Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast 00:44

 Hurricane Sally continues to gain strength as it approaches the US Gulf Coast and could become a Category 2 before it makes landfall on Tuesday (September 16). Footage filmed on Tuesday (September 15) shows strong winds and rain crashing into a sea-front hotel in Pensacola, Florida as the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf Shores, Alabama Gulf Shores, Alabama City in Alabama, United States

Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

 The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.
 
USATODAY.com

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Live Hurricane Sally Updates

 Sally was upgraded overnight to a Category 2 storm, with recorded winds over 100 m.p.h., and is now expected to make landfall near the border of Florida and..
NYTimes.com

'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens with historic floods in US

 Heavy rain and pounding surf driven by Hurricane Sally hit the Florida and Alabama coasts on Tuesday as forecasters expected the slow-moving storm to dump..
New Zealand Herald

Hurricane Sally Is a Slow-Moving Threat. Climate Change Might Be Why.

 Forecasters warn of storm surges and devastating floods from Sally, which is unleashing a deluge in Mississippi and Alabama. Scientists say climate change..
NYTimes.com

National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service

There's only one name left on the 2020 list of hurricane names. Next up: The Greek alphabet.

 After the National Hurricane Center assigns the name Wilfred to the next tropical storm, it will be out of names. Up next is the Greek alphabet.
USATODAY.com

Future of primary voting for 17-year-olds in Colorado

 The National Hurricane Center is warning of severe storm surge and life-threatening flooding ahead of Hurricane Sally making landfall on the Gulf Coast. David..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores, Alabama [Video]

Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall Near Gulf Shores, Alabama

Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:56Published
Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Sally approaches US Gulf Coast [Video]

Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Sally approaches US Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally continues to gain strength as it approaches the US Gulf Coast and could become a Category 2 before it makes landfall on Tuesday (September 16).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges [Video]

Louisiana coastal area flooded due to Hurricane Sally storm surges

Slow-moving Hurricane Sally is moving to the east and is now forecast to make landfall near the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf coasts, however, strong winds and rising water occurred all along the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this