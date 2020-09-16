Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Sally makes landfall: Pensacola gets 30 inches of rain; 'catastrophic flooding is unfolding' in Alabama, Florida

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally lurched ashore early Wednesday, promising to soak the Gulf Coast with heavy rains and historic flooding in Florida and Alabama.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast

Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast 00:44

 Hurricane Sally continues to gain strength as it approaches the US Gulf Coast and could become a Category 2 before it makes landfall on Tuesday (September 16). Footage filmed on Tuesday (September 15) shows strong winds and rain crashing into a sea-front hotel in Pensacola, Florida as the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pensacola, Florida Pensacola, Florida City in Florida, United States

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule [Video]

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida. The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of miles from Tropical Storm Isaias pounding Florida’s Atlantic coast. “Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” said Mission Control from SpaceX headquarters.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:44Published

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Alabama's Gulf Coast

[NFA] The slow-moving storm brought winds of up to 105 miles per hour and threatened devastating rainfall. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:52Published

Eye Opener: Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama

 Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday and is expected to bring historic flooding to the Gulf Coast. Also, smoke from deadly wildfires in the..
CBS News

Fierce winds, rain pound Alabama as Hurricane Sally makes landfall

 Hurricane Sally has made landfall and has brought with it punishing winds and heavy rain to Alabama. The storm is expected to produce life-threatening storm..
CBS News

Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 drencher, makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama

 The eye of Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, the National Hurricane Center said.
USATODAY.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Florida for Latino vote

 On the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went down to Florida in an attempt to help secure the Latino vote in..
CBS News
Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters [Video]

Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters

Democrat Joe Biden courted Hispanic voters on Tuesday on his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, saying President Donald Trump had let them down with his divisive immigration policies and a disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

'Not a sustainable model': A peek at how one high school handles its COVID-19 challenges

 A look inside a Sarasota, Florida high school, where COVID-19 safety precautions have required massive changes to a normal school day.
 
USATODAY.com

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Hurricane Sally "likely" to bring "historic, life-threatening" flooding

 The storm has intensified into a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds as it inches toward the Gulf Coast. Hurricane conditions are already being felt in some..
CBS News

CBS Evening News, September 15, 2020

 Hurricane Sally threatens millions along the Gulf Coast; Connecticut teen saves mother, three children from burning car.
CBS News

Hurricane Sally threatens to bring historic floods to the Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Sally is threatening to bring "historic" floods along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The massive storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday with a storm surge..
CBS News

Future of primary voting for 17-year-olds in Colorado

 The National Hurricane Center is warning of severe storm surge and life-threatening flooding ahead of Hurricane Sally making landfall on the Gulf Coast. David..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane sally blows transformer in Pensacola leaving local residents without power [Video]

Hurricane sally blows transformer in Pensacola leaving local residents without power

Tens of thousands have been left without power after Hurricane Sally approached the Gulf Coast of the US on September 15. Footage filmed by Twitter user @LFigliolino shows Pensacola Beach in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published
Sally pummels Florida Panhandle with heavy rain and strong winds hours before landfall [Video]

Sally pummels Florida Panhandle with heavy rain and strong winds hours before landfall

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama on Wednesday (September 16) as a Category 2. Footage filmed by @taxitothemoon in Okaloosa Island, Florida around 3:20 am, less than two hours..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published
Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Sally approaches US Gulf Coast [Video]

Flooding and strong winds in Florida as Sally approaches US Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally continues to gain strength as it approaches the US Gulf Coast and could become a Category 2 before it makes landfall on Tuesday (September 16).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Future of primary voting for 17-year-olds in Colorado https://t.co/6tyEcgT93t 6 hours ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Future of primary voting for 17-year-olds in Colorado https://t.co/2NyClg5l2h https://t.co/MFoBZlYzq1 10 hours ago