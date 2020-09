You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Millersville officers say they're being retaliated against as TBI investigates assistant chief



Millersville Police officers claim they're being retaliated against for their alleged roles in an investigation of the department's assistant police. At least three officers are being represented by a.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:35 Published 14 hours ago County police officers involved in shooting in Downtown Baltimore



Baltimore County Police were in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:17 Published 17 hours ago New partnership allows social workers to accompany Buffalo Police officers on mental health calls



The Police Benevolent Association has approved a new, year long partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and Endeavor Health Services, according to Buffalo Police representative. Social.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:44 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this