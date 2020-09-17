Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: Robert Redfield touts masks again, this time on Twitter; NCAA basketball sets Nov. 25 start date; 196K US deaths

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump blames 'blue states' for U.S. coronavirus death toll. Big Ten football, NCAA college basketball to return this fall. Latest COVID news.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Masks may be more effective than vaccines -CDC

Masks may be more effective than vaccines -CDC 02:37

 [NFA] Speaking at a Senate hearing on U.S. response to the coronavirus, Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said "face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have" to protect people from COVID-19 -- perhaps even more so than a...

Openly contradicting the government’s top health experts, President DonaldTrump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronaviruscould be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after. Thecomments undermined the director of the Centres for Disease Control andPrevention’s (CDC) projections for a longer time frame. Mr Trump alsodisagreed with Dr Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks— which the president recommends but almost never wears — and said he wouldtelephone Dr Redfield to tell him so.

Trump says CDC Director Robert Redfield 'confused' about coronavirus vaccine, mask efficacy. Redfield responded.

 Donald Trump took issue with CDC director Robert Redfield's comments that face masks are more effective than a vaccine at stopping spread of COVID.
USATODAY.com

NCAA basketball season starts Nov. 25: What to know about 2020-21 schedule

 Six months after the coronavirus pandemic ended March Madness before it started, the NCAA announced parameters for the 2020-21 season.
USATODAY.com
Decision by Big Ten to play football this fall might be catalyst for Pac-12 doing the same

 With the Big Ten's decision to play football starting in October, the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference not scheduled to play this calendar year.
USATODAY.com

Coaches say rapid COVID testing key to Big Ten return

 Coaches and others say rapid coronavirus testing is what makes them feel confident Big Ten fall football can go ahead without putting players and the public at..
USATODAY.com

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football

 The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Weeks after the conference said it would push college football to spring due to the pandemic, they..
USATODAY.com

Decision by Big Ten to play football this fall might be catalyst for Pac-12 doing the same

 With the Big Ten's decision to play football starting in October, the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference not scheduled to play this calendar year.
USATODAY.com

Long Island'sÂ Jack Coan is thrilled that Big Ten football is on for this fall

 The Wisconsin quarterback and former Sayville starÂ was a conference honorable mention last season.
Newsday

