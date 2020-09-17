|
Lionel Messi wins fight to trademark his logo
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
The European Union's highest court rules in favour of the footballer after a nine-year legal battle.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lionel Messi Argentine footballer
Lionel Messi tops Forbes' 2020 football rich list ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo(CNN)Lionel Messi may not have got his desired move away from Barcelona this summer, but he still has one billion reasons to be happy off the pitch. The..
WorldNews
Liverpool set for last-minute Thiago move - Tuesday's gossipLiverpool to make late move for Thiago, Manchester United want Bale, Messi asked to take a pay cut, five clubs want Liverpool striker Origi, Suarez in limbo,..
BBC News
Lionel Messi top of Forbes money list in 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo secondBarcelona forward Lionel Messi tops the Forbes rich list for highest-earning footballers in 2020, with Cristiano Ronaldo second.
BBC News
Lionel Messi to remain Barcelona captain despite turbulent summerLionel Messi will remain as Barcelona captain despite his turbulent pre-season. The club confirmed on Saturday that Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and..
WorldNews
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
Banksy loses battle with greetings card firm over 'flower bomber' trademarkThe elusive artist was "inconsistent with honest practices" in the case, EU authorities say.
BBC News
Migrant crisis: EU chief set to unveil new policy to replace Dublin asylum rule
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:41Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this