Footballer Lionel Messi wins epic legal battle to trademark his name Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The European Court of Justice struck down an appeal by a cycling firm, Massi, that claimed Messi's logo would confuse consumers. 👓 View full article

