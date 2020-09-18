Global  
 

US Open champion Naomi Osaka won't play in French Open, citing hamstring injury

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open on Sept. 12, won't be competing at Roland Garros later this month because of hamstring injury, quick turnaround.
