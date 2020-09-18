|
Taipei Scrambles Fighters to Monitor Chinese Jets That 'Crossed Mid Line of Taiwan Strait'
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Earlier this day, Beijing stated that it is conducting military exercises near the Taiwan Strait, citing the need to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. ......
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Clues to scale of Xinjiang labour operation emerge as China defends campsThe Chinese Communist party government has defended its system of internment camps for Uighur and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, in a white paper that also..
WorldNews
Xinjiang: China defends 're-education' campsBeijing has faced widespread criticism over detention centres set up for mostly Muslim Uighurs.
BBC News
Taiwan calls for global defense against China 'threat'Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu urged the international community Wednesday to help defend his country and region against "expansionist" Chinese moves,..
WorldNews
2nd senior U.S. official visits Taiwan, irking Beijing even moreMonths after HHS secretary visited the island claimed by China, another top official is there as the Trump admin seeks to "deepen this bilateral relationship."
CBS News
Taipei Special municipality and Capital city in Republic of China
Taiwan says plans to sign up for 'COVAX' vaccine allocation schemeTaiwan will sign up to the "COVAX" global vaccine allocation plan to ensure it will be able to access a Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available, the island's..
IndiaTimes
U.S. health chief visits Taiwan, defying China
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26Published
Taiwan Strait Strait between mainland China and Taiwan
China holds military drill as US envoy visits TaiwanThe live-fire exercise in the Taiwan Strait comes as China accuses the US and Taiwan of "collusion".
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this