|
Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is urging the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election. Trump is making his view known in a tweet Saturday, the day after Ginsburg died. He says, “We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us." He says the “most important” decision "has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump vows to nominate female judge
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and OraclePresident Donald Trump said Saturday he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle to become the data partner for TikTok to avert a shutdown of the..
WorldNews
Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soonPresident Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald
UFC fighter gets call from President Trump after winColby Covington, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, received a call from the president following his Saturday night win over Tyron Woodley.
USATODAY.com
Trump gives "blessing" to U.S. TikTok partnershipThe president's support for a deal comes just a day after the Commerce Department announced restrictions could eventually make it nearly impossible for Americans..
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Rushing to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, McConnell shows power trumps principlePeople in public life tend to fall into one of two broad categories – those motivated by principle, and those motivated by power....
WorldNews
CBS Weekend News, September 19, 2020Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; New high-tech ship departs Plymouth harbor on 400th Mayflower anniversary
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political..
New Zealand Herald
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
The senators to watch during Supreme Court nomination fightThe fate of the next Supreme Court nominee, yet unnamed, rests with a narrowly divided Senate with weeks before the presidential election. Here are some of the..
CBS News
Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seatSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News
‘This Is Why We Wanted This Guy’: Conservatives Push Trump to Fill Court Seat QuicklySocial conservatives and evangelical groups sprang into action after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, encouraging a speedy confirmation and rallying..
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories Sept. 19 PHere are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 19th: Court vacancy could roil possible election case; Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on high court pick;..
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly falseSens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this