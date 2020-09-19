Global  
 

Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Saturday, 19 September 2020
Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on replacing Ruth Bader GinsburgPresident Donald Trump is urging the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election. Trump is making his view known in a tweet Saturday, the day after Ginsburg died. He says, “We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us." He says the “most important” decision "has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day 00:40

 It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump vows to nominate female judge [Video]

Trump vows to nominate female judge

Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Taking thestage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle

 President Donald Trump said Saturday he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle to become the data partner for TikTok to avert a shutdown of the..
WorldNews

Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

 President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald

UFC fighter gets call from President Trump after win

 Colby Covington, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, received a call from the president following his Saturday night win over Tyron Woodley.
USATODAY.com

Trump gives "blessing" to U.S. TikTok partnership

 The president's support for a deal comes just a day after the Commerce Department announced restrictions could eventually make it nearly impossible for Americans..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Rushing to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, McConnell shows power trumps principle

 People in public life tend to fall into one of two broad categories – those motivated by principle, and those motivated by power....
WorldNews

CBS Weekend News, September 19, 2020

 Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; New high-tech ship departs Plymouth harbor on 400th Mayflower anniversary
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'

 US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political..
New Zealand Herald

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

The senators to watch during Supreme Court nomination fight

 The fate of the next Supreme Court nominee, yet unnamed, rests with a narrowly divided Senate with weeks before the presidential election. Here are some of the..
CBS News

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

‘This Is Why We Wanted This Guy’: Conservatives Push Trump to Fill Court Seat Quickly

 Social conservatives and evangelical groups sprang into action after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, encouraging a speedy confirmation and rallying..
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories Sept. 19 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 19th: Court vacancy could roil possible election case; Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on high court pick;..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly false

 Sens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside New York State Supreme Courthouse [Video]

Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside New York State Supreme Courthouse

Scores of mourners held a candlelight vigil outside The New York State Supreme Court Building on Saturday (September 19th) one day after the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:53Published
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Nominee "Will Receive A Vote On The Floor" [Video]

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Nominee "Will Receive A Vote On The Floor"

"President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell said in a statement on Friday evening, leading to backlash from Democrats. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:53Published
Gov. Wolf Orders Flags At Half-Staff [Video]

Gov. Wolf Orders Flags At Half-Staff

To honor the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered all flags at half staff.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published

WorldNews

Supreme Court to High Courts: Dispose of cases against MPs and MLAs within 2 months

 The Supreme Court has asked the Chief Justices of all High Courts to immediately list all pending criminal cases involving sitting/former legislators (MPs/MLAs),...
Mid-Day

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on 60 Minutes in 2008

 The Supreme Court justice told Lesley Stahl about her view of the Constitution and her friendship with Antonin Scalia.
CBS News


