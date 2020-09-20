Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lee Kerslake, drummer for Ozzy Osbourne and British rock band Uriah Heep, dies at 73

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Drummer Lee Kerslake, who performed with Ozzy Osbourne and British rock band Uriah Heep, has died, the band confirmed Saturday. He was 73.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lee Kerslake Lee Kerslake British musician

Lee Kerslake: Former Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep drummer dies aged 73

 The musician, who was also part of heavy metal band Uriah Heep, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
BBC News

Ozzy Osbourne And Uriah Heep Drummer Lee Kerslake Dead At 73

 Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake has died after a long battle with cancer. One of Lee's bandmates from Uriah Heep broke the news Saturday,..
TMZ.com

Uriah Heep (band) Uriah Heep (band) English rock band


Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne English heavy metal vocalist and songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation [Video]

Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation

Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, has shared that the rocker was "blown away" by an invite from then-President George W. Bush to the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale [Video]

Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale

Items belonging to some of the music world's biggest stars, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Robert Plant and U2, are to go under the auctioneer's hammer in Beverly Hills next week to raise money for musicians struggling to made ends meet in the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Tso has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc [Video]

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc

Who killed Jimi Hendrix? In the exclusive REELZ interview, 50 years after the unsolved death — which still remains an open verdict, ruling out neither murder nor suicide — the 'Stone Free'..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:25Published
Teenage Badass Movie [Video]

Teenage Badass Movie

Teenage Badass Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Teenage Badass tells the story of the rise of a fictional indie rock band named Stylo and the Murder Dogs. Set in 2006, we follow Brad (Mcabe Gregg), a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:57Published
Ozzy Osbourne tired of family checking in on him amid parkinson's battle [Video]

Ozzy Osbourne tired of family checking in on him amid parkinson's battle

Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson's battle wouldn't be so bad if his family stopped asking him, "Are you alright?"

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Lee Kerslake: Former Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep drummer dies aged 73

 The musician, who was also part of heavy metal band Uriah Heep, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
BBC News Also reported by •TMZ.comAceShowbiz

Tweets about this