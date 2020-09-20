|
Lee Kerslake, drummer for Ozzy Osbourne and British rock band Uriah Heep, dies at 73
Drummer Lee Kerslake, who performed with Ozzy Osbourne and British rock band Uriah Heep, has died, the band confirmed Saturday. He was 73.
Lee Kerslake: Former Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep drummer dies aged 73The musician, who was also part of heavy metal band Uriah Heep, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake has died after a long battle with cancer.
