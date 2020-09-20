Lee Kerslake, drummer for Ozzy Osbourne and British rock band Uriah Heep, dies at 73

Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale



Items belonging to some of the music world's biggest stars, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Robert Plant and U2, are to go under the auctioneer's hammer in Beverly Hills next week to raise money for musicians struggling to made ends meet in the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Tso has more.

