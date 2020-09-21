Global  
 

Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play to end Patriots' last-minute comeback bid

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Seahawks built a lead behind Russell Wilson's heroics, but Seattle needed a last-second stop to secure a win over the Patriots.
