Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's why Taiwan-China tensions are on the rise

DNA Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
China sent numerous aircraft close to Taiwan during two days of drills from Friday, causing the island`s air force to scramble, as Beijing expressed anger at the visit of a senior U.S. official to Taipei.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Cop Filmed Rolling Bike Over Protester's Head [Video]

Seattle Cop Filmed Rolling Bike Over Protester's Head

In the 'anarchist jurisdiction' known as Seattle, a police officer was captured on video rolling his bicycle over the head of a protester who was laying in the street. According to CNN, the Seattle..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Tensions Rise In Downtown Denver After Evening Of Protests [Video]

Tensions Rise In Downtown Denver After Evening Of Protests

Denver police arrest at least one person after they were seen holding a gun following peaceful protests.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:51Published
Top gardening hacks you all need to know [Video]

Top gardening hacks you all need to know

Gardening has been on the rise since the start of lock-down this year, with many people seeking solace in the outdoors, be it a garden, an allotment or simply a window bed. Tony is here to give some..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 11:11Published

Tweets about this