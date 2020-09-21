Global  
 

Trump’s order on WeChat ban temporarily banned

WorldNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Trump’s order on WeChat ban temporarily bannedWashington, Sep 21 : A US judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban WeChat, a Chinese messaging, social-media and mobile-payment app. The ban was slated to go into effect Sunday night, reports Xinhua news agency. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday 01:12

 The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat. Fred Katayama reports.

Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F. [Video]

Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users. Emily Turner reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published
Bay Area Families Could Lose Connection to China Relatives With WeChat Ban [Video]

Bay Area Families Could Lose Connection to China Relatives With WeChat Ban

The Trump Administration threat to ban Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat could seriously impact many American families with relatives in mainland China. Devin Fehely reports. (9-18-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:25Published
Trump Administration To Ban TikTok, WeChat From App Stores Beginning Sunday [Video]

Trump Administration To Ban TikTok, WeChat From App Stores Beginning Sunday

The Commerce Department on Friday issued an order banning any transactions on TikTok and WeChat in the U.S., saying the Chinese-owned apps create "unacceptable risks to our national security."

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published

