Ruth Bader Ginsburg stickers, T-shirts, books among Amazon's and Etsy's bestsellers

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
RBG T-shirts, books, masks and other memorabilia are trending on Amazon, Etsy, Redbubble and other online shops, celebrating Justice Ginsburg's life.
Americans reflect on Ginsburg at Supreme Court

 Americans voiced their views about the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the high court, as her body lay in repose outside the Supreme..
USATODAY.com

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was booed Thursday as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He plans to nominate a..
WorldNews

Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state: 8 other strides she made for women

 Did you know women couldn't open a bank account without a man before RBG? Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed these 8 things for women.
USATODAY.com

RBG is still inspiring young girls to be a 'superhero,' dream big. These photos prove it.

 Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's mighty spirit is being embraced by young girls who are aspiring to be change-makers, too.
 
USATODAY.com

Amazon’s fall hardware event: the 13 biggest announcements

 Amazon just wrapped up its fall hardware event, and it was packed with a number of big announcements. There are a number of new Echo devices, such as a spherical..
The Verge

Amazon re-designs Echo, unveils car security, indoor drone and gaming

 Amazon staged a virtual press event from its Seattle headquarters to show off its lineup for the holiday selling season.
USATODAY.com

Amazon announces new cloud gaming service called Luna

 At its 2020 hardware event today, Amazon announced a cloud gaming platform called Luna. The news isn’t too surprising: the service has been rumored since last..
The Verge

Amazon unveils new Guard Plus subscription for $4.99 per month

 Amazon

Amazon has unveiled a new Alexa-powered security service called Alexa Guard. The announcement came during Amazon’s annual devices event on..
The Verge

Amazon announces $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite and upgraded Fire TV Stick

 Image: Amazon

Amazon has announced its latest video streaming devices for the TV: today the company introduced an upgraded, more powerful Fire TV..
The Verge

The mask barons of Etsy

 Illustration by Claudia Chinyere Akole

How a couple of mom-and-pop shops made millions off masks
The Verge

Making it Work

 The Verge presents Making It Work, a special issue about how small businesses have found clever and creative ways to adapt to the current climate, be it the..
The Verge
Tesla Excluded From S&P500, Stock Sinks [Video]

Tesla Excluded From S&P500, Stock Sinks

On Tuesday, Tesla stock tumbled as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The decline follows the surprise exclusion of Tesla from the S&P 500. An important shareholder cutting its stake, and its announcement of a $5 billion share sale. Tesla met the criteria to join the S&P 500. But the managers only added Etsy, Teradyne, and Catalent. Other tech stocks such as Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook fell more than 2% on Tuesday as well.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

