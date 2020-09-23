Global  
 

Australia whale stranding: 470 animals now beached in Tasmania record

BBC News Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Australian rescuers find more beached whales during a large rescue effort, but fear many are dead.
Tasmania Tasmania Island state of Australia

Another 200 pilot whales found stranded on Tasmania's remote west coast

 Authorities say another 200 pilot whales have been discovered stranded off Tasmania's west coast, with the majority likely to be dead.
SBS

Australian rescuers rush to save stranded pilot whales off Tasmania, as dozens die

 Rescuers set free around 25 whales on Tuesday that were marooned on a...
WorldNews

Race to save hundreds of stranded pilot whales as death toll tops 90

 Scores of volunteers are struggling to dislodge almost 200 of the animals from a sandbar off the Australian island of Tasmania.
CBS News

Australia whales: 90 dead in mass stranding off Tasmania

 Rescuers are racing to save the survivors of a group of 270 whales beached off Tasmania's west coast.
BBC News

