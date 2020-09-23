|
Australia whale stranding: 470 animals now beached in Tasmania record
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Australian rescuers find more beached whales during a large rescue effort, but fear many are dead.
Tasmania Island state of Australia
Another 200 pilot whales found stranded on Tasmania's remote west coastAuthorities say another 200 pilot whales have been discovered stranded off Tasmania's west coast, with the majority likely to be dead.
SBS
Australian rescuers rush to save stranded pilot whales off Tasmania, as dozens dieRescuers set free around 25 whales on Tuesday that were marooned on a...
WorldNews
Race to save hundreds of stranded pilot whales as death toll tops 90Scores of volunteers are struggling to dislodge almost 200 of the animals from a sandbar off the Australian island of Tasmania.
CBS News
Australia whales: 90 dead in mass stranding off TasmaniaRescuers are racing to save the survivors of a group of 270 whales beached off Tasmania's west coast.
BBC News
