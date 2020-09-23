Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon says imposing tougher new restrictions in Scotland was 'not done lightly'

Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Nicola Sturgeon says imposing tougher new restrictions in Scotland was 'not done lightly'Nicola Sturgeon said she has not taken the decision to impose further coronavirus restrictions in Scotland lightly. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, after she announced a ban on households mixing indoors and a 10pm curfew in pubs and restaurants, the First Minister of Scotland said “we are again at a tipping point with Covid.” On the new measures announced in Scotland, she said: “Absolutely, it’s really tough, I...
 First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson “will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down.” Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland. Report by Browna. Like...

