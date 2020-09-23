Nicola Sturgeon says imposing tougher new restrictions in Scotland was 'not done lightly'

Nicola Sturgeon announces new Covid-19 restrictions



First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced that people will no longer be able to visit each other's homes, alongside a national curfew on bars and restaurants. It comes as UK leaders introduce restrictions in an attempt to lower Covid-19 cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970