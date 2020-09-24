Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan's, wishes Harry luck

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan's, wishes Harry luckPresident Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday after the former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote. Meghan, an American, says in the video that every four years...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Meghan and Harry urge Americans to vote

Meghan and Harry urge Americans to vote 01:10

 Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, entering into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election

 Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses November’s US presidential election. The president has for several..
WorldNews

Trump: Major carmakers sue US government over China tax

 Tesla, Ford and Mercedes-Benz object to the Trump administration's import duties on Chinese parts.
BBC News

Letters penned by Trump, Nixon give new insights

 Newly released letters from the 1980's between once and future presidents, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, are providing new insights into their relationship,..
USATODAY.com

Trump on accepting election results: "we're going to have to see what happens"

 President Trump on Wednesday night refused to say if he would accept the results of the upcoming election. The comments came as the president continued to..
CBS News

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

President Trump Makes Sexist Dig at Meghan Markle

 President Trump resorted to one of his favorite pastimes -- insulting women -- making a sexist comment about Meghan Markle ... all because she dared to encourage..
TMZ.com

Harry and Meghan Encourage Americans to Vote

 The couple did not endorse any candidates, but Meghan called the election “the most important election of our lifetime.”
NYTimes.com

Time 100 Annual list of the world's most influential people

Michael B. Jordan, JoJo Siwa land on this year's Time 100 list of most influential people

 Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa have made this year's TIME 100 list.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump on Meghan Markle: 'I'm not a fan of hers' [Video]

Trump on Meghan Markle: 'I'm not a fan of hers'

The US president spoke out after Prince Harry commented alongside his wife on the looming election.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:30Published
Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors [Video]

Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors

Meghan Markle's lawyers have denied she collaborated with the authors of a new book about her life with British royal Prince Harry at a court hearing in London on Monday

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
It's Just 'Harry and Meghan' As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Headline Time 100 Event [Video]

It's Just 'Harry and Meghan' As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Headline Time 100 Event

No titles or last names needed! It’s just ‘Harry and Meghan’ as the former senior royals headline the Time 100 event. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Spend Some Time Alone During Mexico Vacation

 Kaia Gerber walks alongside Jacob Elordi during their getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Wednesday (September 23). The new couple enjoyed some time together at...
Just Jared

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Fell in Love for 'the First Time' with Megan Fox

 Machine Gun Kelly is in love and he’s letting everyone know about it! During an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday (September 23), the 30-year-old...
Just Jared

Time to make politicians pay for false promises

 Fake promises have become a disappointing staple when it comes to political leaders and representatives of various government arms. This time, a top...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

1djyounglion

blackworldsound99 Time 100: Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan make list for 2020 https://t.co/1Gw2OxO49y via @usatoday 4 hours ago

stt24

khahphahphah RT @ABCNetwork: .@michaelb4jordan and @itsjojosiwa are two of our incredible honorees featured in tonight's #Time100 special. Tune-in at 10… 5 hours ago

gabrielpio97

gabriel pio RT @KeithGrossman: Congratulations to @MichaelBJordan and @itsjojosiwa for being named to the 2020 #TIME100 ! Tune in this evening to @AB… 8 hours ago

RealMuthaknows

MUTHAKNOWS Time 100: Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan make list for 2020 https://t.co/Fq2K3JKssE 12 hours ago

WHRWFM_News

WHRW News Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most notable additions to Time Magazines' 100 Most Influential People of the year… https://t.co/9UkheRq32H 12 hours ago

1DennisClark

Dennis Clark Time 100: Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan make list for 2020 https://t.co/YpGegJJwpD via @usatoday 12 hours ago

toulusegay

josh @snowseIs so you think that list is accurate? Jojo siwa? Michael b jordan? Show me their impact 13 hours ago

AmericanVet304

Kim P - Blue Warrior Time 100: Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan make list for 2020 https://t.co/t8q2CtmMNd via @usatoday 13 hours ago