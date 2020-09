IPL 2020: KL Rahul's 132 becomes highest ever score by captain in IPL Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

When Virat Kohli - considered to be a good fielder - drops an in-form batsman twice, it is absolute carnage. That's what KL Rahul did for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this