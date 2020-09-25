Global  
 

It's raining records for KL Rahul in IPL!

Mid-Day Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul scored a brilliant century in the match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24, 2020 and created a list of records in the bargain.

With his unbeaten 132, *KL Rahul* went on to post the highest individual score by an Indian cricketer in the history of IPL and fourth-highest overall. The...
