North Korea apologizes for shooting of South Korea official

Deutsche Welle Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The death of a goverment employee was an unfortunate event that should never happened, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said. Troops reportedly shot the man more than 10 times as part of coronavirus control measures.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean

Seoul says N. Korea killed missing S. Korean 01:12

 A South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week was questioned in North Korean waters before being shot dead by troops who then doused his body in oil and set it on fire, South Korea's military said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports

