North Korea apologizes for shooting of South Korea official

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Empty campus with strict checking system in South Korean after new coronavirus cases found in university



Local universities in Busan, South Korea took measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 after 13 cases emerged from a university. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 3 days ago S. Korea suspends flu shots in setback for winter



South Korea suspended free flu shots on Tuesday after reports of problems in storing the vaccinations during transportation, disrupting plans to pre-emptively ease the burden on a healthcare system.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 3 days ago BTS: K-Pop Band Delivers First National Youth Day Message



K-pop band BTS delivered a speech in support of young people to mark South Korea’s first National Youth Day. All seven members attended a ceremony at the presidential palace in Seoul, as.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:48 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this