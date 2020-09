Kim Jong-Un Sent Letter of Apology to Seoul After Shooting South Korean Official Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

In a rare occasion, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter of apology to South Korea after North Korean military shot and killed a South Korean officer. Kim acknowledged the rational behavior of the military and regrets the "disappointment" the incident caused.