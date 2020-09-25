Global  
 

Trump will choose Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court, report says

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Trump will choose Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court, report saysAmy Coney Barrett will be Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg, according to reports. Quoting multiple senior Republican sources...
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: National Constitution Center Devotes Class To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

National Constitution Center Devotes Class To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 00:34

 It highlighted some of the most significant cases of her career.

Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 The president is expected to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee at 5 p.m. Saturday.
CBS News

What we know about Amy Coney Barrett's judicial abortion record

 Four years ago on the campaign trail, then-candidate Donald Trump pledged that if he were elected, only "pro-life" justices would get his nomination for a seat..
CBS News

As Trump Considers Amy Coney Barrett, He Faces a Tightrope

 His pick is likely to galvanize Democrats while bringing him few new voters, and could hurt some Republican Senate incumbents. But the president needs to steer..
NYTimes.com

Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime

 Legal Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime The request to Congress raises serious First Amendment and transparency concerns,..
WorldNews

Trump’s housing secretary is unhappy with Trump’s hiring manager

 U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is unhappy with the White House office that places political appointees in federal government agencies...
WorldNews

Donald Trump launches blistering attack on the Black Lives Matter movement

 Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on the Black Lives Matter movement as he courted African American voters in Atlanta. “It is...
WorldNews

Trump rallies flout virus rules, Pennsylvania governor warns

 A day before a rally scheduled in southcentral Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday accused President Donald Trump of blatantly disregarding social distancing..
WorldNews

2020 Election: Trump claims first presidential debate will be ‘unfair'

 Donald Trump claims debate moderator Chris Wallace will not ask Joe Biden tough questions (Getty Images) Donald Trump has claimed the first presidential debate..
WorldNews

Carrie Severino and Elizabeth Wydra talk about the Supreme Court battle on “The Takeout” - 9/25/2020

 Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, and Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center, join Major to talk about..
CBS News

Which of Trump’s Supreme Court choices might be the most reliably conservative?

 As President Donald Trump looks to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he and other Republicans want to..
WorldNews

Former law clerk for Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "She had been my hero"

 Today, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. CBS News' Christina Ruffini reports from Washington, and..
CBS News

Supreme Court: How the nomination and confirmation processes work

 President Trump's nomination to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is quick and controversial – but Republicans could make it happen. Here's how.
USATODAY.com

The president again sowed doubt about the election as the G.O.P. scrambled to assure voters.

 President Trump declined for a second day to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the election, while Republicans scrambled to assure voters they..
NYTimes.com

Maine Senator Susan Collins in hotly contested race

 Maine Senator Susan Collins faces a tough battle to keep her seat. The Republican incumbent is seeking a fifth term, but recent polls show support for her is..
CBS News

Sam Adams Brings Back IPA Inspired By Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Sam Adams Brings Back IPA Inspired By Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sam Adams is re-releasing a beer inspired by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The "When There Are Nine" brut style IPA was first introduced by the Boston-based brewery last year for..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published
WEB EXTRA: Women Line The Capitol Steps During Justice Ginsburg Departure Ceremony [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Women Line The Capitol Steps During Justice Ginsburg Departure Ceremony

Female lawmakers lined the Capitol steps for the departure ceremony for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday. Justice Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. She died last..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:55Published
Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi [Video]

Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi

Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt on Friday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called Ginsburg "our prophet, our North Star, our strength for so very long."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published

