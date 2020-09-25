|
Trump will choose Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court, report says
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett will be Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg, according to reports. Quoting multiple senior Republican sources...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Coney Barrett American judge
Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme CourtThe president is expected to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee at 5 p.m. Saturday.
CBS News
What we know about Amy Coney Barrett's judicial abortion recordFour years ago on the campaign trail, then-candidate Donald Trump pledged that if he were elected, only "pro-life" justices would get his nomination for a seat..
CBS News
As Trump Considers Amy Coney Barrett, He Faces a TightropeHis pick is likely to galvanize Democrats while bringing him few new voters, and could hurt some Republican Senate incumbents. But the president needs to steer..
NYTimes.com
Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crimeLegal Judges propose making disclosure of their personal details a crime The request to Congress raises serious First Amendment and transparency concerns,..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump’s housing secretary is unhappy with Trump’s hiring managerU.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is unhappy with the White House office that places political appointees in federal government agencies...
WorldNews
Donald Trump launches blistering attack on the Black Lives Matter movementDonald Trump launched a blistering attack on the Black Lives Matter movement as he courted African American voters in Atlanta. “It is...
WorldNews
Trump rallies flout virus rules, Pennsylvania governor warnsA day before a rally scheduled in southcentral Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday accused President Donald Trump of blatantly disregarding social distancing..
WorldNews
2020 Election: Trump claims first presidential debate will be ‘unfair'Donald Trump claims debate moderator Chris Wallace will not ask Joe Biden tough questions (Getty Images) Donald Trump has claimed the first presidential debate..
WorldNews
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Carrie Severino and Elizabeth Wydra talk about the Supreme Court battle on “The Takeout” - 9/25/2020Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, and Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center, join Major to talk about..
CBS News
Which of Trump’s Supreme Court choices might be the most reliably conservative?As President Donald Trump looks to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he and other Republicans want to..
WorldNews
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Former law clerk for Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "She had been my hero"Today, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. CBS News' Christina Ruffini reports from Washington, and..
CBS News
Supreme Court: How the nomination and confirmation processes workPresident Trump's nomination to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is quick and controversial – but Republicans could make it happen. Here's how.
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
The president again sowed doubt about the election as the G.O.P. scrambled to assure voters.President Trump declined for a second day to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the election, while Republicans scrambled to assure voters they..
NYTimes.com
Maine Senator Susan Collins in hotly contested raceMaine Senator Susan Collins faces a tough battle to keep her seat. The Republican incumbent is seeking a fifth term, but recent polls show support for her is..
CBS News
