Boston Celtics fight off elimination in Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals vs. Miami Heat

NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.

How Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro scored his 14 field goals in a record-setting performance in Game 4 of the East finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics win 117-106 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals to close the gap to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points to lead the Celtics to a 117-106 victory to pull within 2-1.

Game 5: Lightning fall to Islanders in 2OT The Tampa Bay Lightning could not finish off the New York Islanders in five games in the Eastern Conference Final. Story: https://wfts.tv/3c4WzTa

Colin Cowherd questions if Lakers have enough depth to win a title | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd's biggest takeaway from the Miami Heat Game 4 win against the Boston Celtics: The Los Angeles Lakers may not have enough depth to win the title. With Miami displaying breakout stars in.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:18 Published 1 day ago

'It's been a long time since we've seen a rookie play like Tyler Herro' — Skip Bayless on Herro's GM 4 performance | UNDISPUTE



The Miami Heat are now one game away from making the Finals for the first time since 2014. While the Heat have been led by Jimmy Butler this postseason, last night it was rookie Tyler Herro who put up.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:27 Published 1 day ago