Boston Celtics fight off elimination in Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals vs. Miami Heat

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Falling in an early deficit and with their backs against the wall, the Celtics fought off the Heat to force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals.
News video: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are 1 win away from the NBA Finals

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are 1 win away from the NBA Finals 01:11

 USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down the Eastern Conference Finals game 4 matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

'This one was for her': Heat star Bam Adebayo and others channel anger to the court for Game 4

 NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.
USATODAY.com

How 20-year-old Heat rookie Tyler Herro sank Celtics in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

 How Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro scored his 14 field goals in a record-setting performance in Game 4 of the East finals against the Boston Celtics.
USATODAY.com

Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

 Miami's Tyler Herro, a 20-year-old rookie, scored a game-high 37 points as the Heat won Game 4 of the East finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
USATODAY.com

Celtics fight back against Heat in conference finals

 The Boston Celtics win 117-106 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals to close the gap to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
BBC News

Stars shine as Celtics regroup to beat Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Conference finals

 Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points to lead the Celtics to a 117-106 victory to pull within 2-1.
USATODAY.com
Game 5: Lightning fall to Islanders in 2OT [Video]

Game 5: Lightning fall to Islanders in 2OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning could not finish off the New York Islanders in five games in the Eastern Conference Final. Story: https://wfts.tv/3c4WzTa

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published

Colin Cowherd questions if Lakers have enough depth to win a title | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd questions if Lakers have enough depth to win a title | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd's biggest takeaway from the Miami Heat Game 4 win against the Boston Celtics: The Los Angeles Lakers may not have enough depth to win the title. With Miami displaying breakout stars in..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:18Published
'It's been a long time since we've seen a rookie play like Tyler Herro' — Skip Bayless on Herro's GM 4 performance | UNDISPUTE [Video]

'It's been a long time since we've seen a rookie play like Tyler Herro' — Skip Bayless on Herro's GM 4 performance | UNDISPUTE

The Miami Heat are now one game away from making the Finals for the first time since 2014. While the Heat have been led by Jimmy Butler this postseason, last night it was rookie Tyler Herro who put up..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:27Published
Nick Wright reacts to Tyler Herro's record-setting 37-point Game 4 performance vs Celtics | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to Tyler Herro's record-setting 37-point Game 4 performance vs Celtics | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Miami Heat are now one game away from making the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Rookie Tyler Herro put up 37 points off the bench for Miami. Nick Wright weighs in on Tyler Herro's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:51Published

As Heat's alpha dog, Jimmy Butler must lead by example if Miami is to match Celtics' aggressiveness in series

 Butler's field goal and free throw attempts per game are down in the Eastern Conference finals
CBS Sports

Jaylen Brown, Celtics use aggressive offensive attack to get back in the Eastern Conference finals vs. Heat

 The Celtics finished with a playoff-high 60 points in the paint in Game 3
CBS Sports Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com

Rookie Tyler Herro dazzles to lead Heat past Celtics in Game 4 of East finals

 The youngest player on the floor helped the Miami Heat move a game away from the NBA Finals. Tyler Herro — still just 20 years old — scored a Heat...
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.com

