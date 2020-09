You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 16-year-old girl beats Guinness slalom world record



A 16-year old girl from New York has just beaten the Guinness World Record for fastest vehicle slalom and now has her sights set on a Formula One seat.It took Chloe Chambers two attempts and exactly.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 02:15 Published 5 days ago Sir David Attenborough reflects on his extraordinary career in ‘A Life On Our Planet’



Sir David Attenborough's extraordinary life and career is celebrated in a newfilm premiering in theaters in September and on Netflix. Attenborough alsooffers a stark warning about the destruction to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 5 days ago Indian man solves SIX Rubik's Cubes underwater in one breath, setting new Guinness World Record



Illayaram Sekar, a 25-year-old from Chennai, eastern India, has set a new Guinness World Record by solving SIX Rubik's Cubes underwater in one breath. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this