Confident Joe Biden ready to face Donald Trump's 'lies' in Ohio debate

WorldNews Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Confident Joe Biden ready to face Donald Trump's 'lies' in Ohio debateUS Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Saturday he expects "personal attacks and lies" from Donald Trump in their first televised debate on Tuesday, but showed confidence in his ability to stand up to him. "It is going to be difficult," the former vice president acknowledged in an interview broadcast on MSNBC. "My guess is, it's...
